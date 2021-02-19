Celebrate National Margarita Day With La Adelita Tequila

Are you ready for some game-changing news? February 22 is National Margarita Day, and we’re beyond ready to celebrate. This may be the only time in history that we’ve been so pumped for a Monday — the weekend can’t end soon enough! This year, we’re toasting the occasion with a little help from La Adelita Tequila.

The buzzy brand is named in honor of the remarkable women who fought in the Mexican Revolution back in 1910 and became known as La Adelita. With a slew of celebrity fans and a clean, crisp taste courtesy of the traditional distillery techniques, it’s a no-brainer for any well-appointed bar cart.

While we admittedly adore the taste of this tequila, the company’s culture may be our favorite part of the package. In order to carry on the tradition of fearless women, they created the Adelita Army. Designed to empower and support its members as we navigate the pandemic, the Adelita Army relies on Zoom seminars with prominent women, bartender support programs and other educational events in order to make their mission a reality. They’re no strangers to giving back to the hospitality community!

The Adelita Army is filled with remarkable talent, and with National Margarita Day on the horizon, they’re treating Us to a delicious drink recipe courtesy of Brittany Carel (pictured above). As a food blogger and Instagram influencer, Carel knows the ins and outs the industry — and she’s also a major tequila fan. The proof? Well, that would be the Spiced Pear Margarita concoction she developed (below). Smooth, tasty and complete with a little kick, prepare to upgrade your margaritas forever. Once you go for La Adelita, it’s hard to turn back!

