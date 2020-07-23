How Celeb-Loved La Adelita Tequila Is Giving Back on National Tequila Day

Today is National Tequila Day, which means revelry is in order. If you’re of legal drinking age, it’s the perfect time to indulge in your favorite tequila cocktail — be it a margarita, a paloma or even an appropriately chilled shot. But this year, things feel a bit different. With the impact of COVID-19 being felt directly in the world of hospitality, it’s more important than ever to support those who can’t be behind the bar right now.

That’s where La Adelita comes in. The tequila brand, which has nabbed its share of celebrity fans, is launching an incredible program to support out-of-work female bartenders, chefs and hospitality industry employees. The brand’s namesake is inspired by the legendary story of women who bravely fought in the Mexican Revolution, so it only makes sense to honor some of today’s heroes.

Pick up a bottle of La Adelita Tequila Reposado for $46 at La Adelita now!

The brand is encouraging out-of-work bartenders and chefs to reach out to info@legendsspirits.com in order to hear more information and join the Adelita Army. Those involved will create social media content that they will be financially rewarded for. Think of it as a supportive community of female entrepreneurs who are looking to uplift one another during these uncertain times — and of course, have a little fun along the way.

In the coming weeks, as the Adelita Army grows, stay tuned to La Adelita’s Instagram account for amazing food and beverage recipes — plus plenty more surprises. Let’s celebrate National Tequila Day in style — and never forget to look out for one another in the process!

