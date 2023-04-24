This Serum May Improve Skin Discoloration by 35% in Just 8 Weeks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hyperpigmentation, acne scarring and sun spots are just a few of the skin discoloration issues so many of Us have dealt with over the years. What’s worse? These types of spots can feel like they will never go away!

Instead of feeling frustrated by these pesky problems, serums like this one from La Roche Posay can come to the rescue! This particular product is a powerful niacinamide treatment which can help with virtually every type of skin discoloration — and reportedly show significant results in as little as eight weeks!

Get the La Roche Posay Niacinamide 10 Face Serum for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

The main goal of this serum is to help you even out your skin tone for a more flawless complexion, though it does offer some other benefits too. We’ll get into that later! But first, we want to discuss how well this serum may work for your face to leave you without the need for heavy makeup. Niacinamide is the clarifying agent which helps to brighten up the skin, so a natural radiance and glow should be in your future. In turn, over time, you’ll notice dark spots starting to fade and reveal the skin of your dreams! And as an added bonus, niacinamide is also said to be particularly effective for anti-aging as well. You can tackle wrinkles and dark spots at the same time thanks to this holy grail!

A full two months may feel like a long waiting period to see hyperpigmentation start to fade, but for an at-home treatment, it’s actually incredibly impressive. Dark spots are certainly more stubborn, so it will take time to gently help them diminish. You don’t want to over-stress your skin, and judging by shopper feedback, this serum is extra gentle and effective at the same time. Our advice? Stay patient. And then before you know it, those confidence-killing dark spots won’t be as visible — and you can finally ditch daily foundation!

