Lancer Is a 1-Stop Shop for Skincare Lovers This Holiday Season

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are a few things all skincare lovers have in common. We are picky when it comes to products, we’re always on the search for life-changing, skin-transforming formulas and, obviously, we never want to miss out on a good deal. Sound like you — or maybe someone you’re buying a gift for? Then look no further than Lancer.

Lancer’s luxurious, innovative skincare products are no less than divine, and there are so many incredible value sets and top-tier products available on the brand’s site right now, whether you’re holiday shopping or revamping your own routine ahead of the new year. All season long, you can get free ground shipping on every order, free two-day shipping with orders of $250+ and you can even pay in installments. Skincare Now. Pay Later. Interest Free! You’ll also receive a free sample with every order — and if you spend $150, you can get a free Skin Reset 4-Piece Gift with purchase! Ready to see our top picks? We’ve got you covered no matter if your budget is under $50 or over $1,000. Let’s do it!

The Lancer Legacy™ Holiday Collection

We’re starting off strong with “the pinnacle of skincare.” This limited-edition value set includes three anti-aging products fit for a queen. If you’re super serious about skincare, this set is not to be skipped!

Get the Lancer Legacy™ Holiday Collection ($1,450 value) for just $1,225 at Lancer Skincare! Get a free gift with purchase!

The Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin Bonus Size

Go big or go home, right? This bonus size of Lancer’s iconic The Method: Polish will make sure the first step of your skincare routine is set for quite a while. There are actual quartz crystals in this exfoliating formula — plus antioxidant-rich pumpkin enzyme and pomegranate enzyme!

Get The Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin Bonus Size ($152 value) for just $120 at Lancer Skincare!

Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device

Sometimes, you want to go deeper. When it comes to unclogging skin, that means microdermabrasion. This handheld device is like a mini vacuum for your skin, but with diamond tip technology and a swivel neck to reach every affected area on the face and body with ease. Shoppers say their skin feels “renewed” thanks to this Lancer exclusive!

Get the Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device for just $200 at Lancer Skincare! Get a free gift with purchase!

POLISH LIKE A PRO At Home Facial Kit

You could also kick your routine up a notch (or several notches) with this trio of products, including The Method: Polish along, a Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device and a Lift & Plump Sheet Mask. Facial results at home? Yes, please. Your soon-to-be smooth, plump skin will thank you!

Get the POLISH LIKE A PRO At Home Facial Kit ($315 value) for just $275 at Lancer Skincare! Get a free gift with purchase!

Vibrant Glow 3-Piece Set

You can now grab this trio for under $100 thanks to this amazing value set. It includes Lancer’s Caviar Lime Acid Peel, The Method: Nourish Normal-Combination Skin and Active Rejuvenation Serum. Looking to turn dull, sagging skin into a bright, radiant and toned complexion? This new set is a can’t-miss pick!

Get the Vibrant Glow 3-Piece Set ($139 value) for just $95 at Lancer Skincare!

Clarifying Spot Solution

Need a gift pick under $50? We’ve got you. This green clay spot solution is a top choice for anyone dealing with consistent pimples, whiteheads, blemishes or occasional breakouts. In an independent study, 100% of participants agreed their inflammation appeared diminished within 24 hours of using this product!

Get the Clarifying Spot Solution for just $42 at Lancer Skincare!

Looking for more? Shop all skincare at Lancer Skincare here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!