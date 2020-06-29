This Comfy, DVF-Style Wrap Dress Won’t Break the Bank (25+ Colors!)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

The most flattering style of dress in the entire world? The wrap! Nothing cinches the waist quite like a true wrap dress. Having that side tie allows you to customize your fit perfectly time after time so you look nothing short of show-stopping!

Diane von Furstenberg is the biggest name in wrap dresses, of course, but not everyone can afford to fill their entire closet up with DVF pieces. But you know what? That’s okay. Just because DVF is known for its wrap dresses doesn’t mean that other smaller brands out there aren’t doing them just as well. Take Lark & Ro’s signature wrap dresses, for example. Shoppers are crazy obsessed with them, and the short-sleeve version starts under $30 — on Amazon Prime!

Get the Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Matte Jersey Wrap Dress starting at just $27 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Amazon-exclusive dress is true wrap style, and “flattering” doesn’t even begin to cover it. It’s available in over 25 colors and patterns, and every last one of them is worthy of becoming your new favorite piece. This breathable dress has a surplice V-neckline, the overlapping fabric of the bodice leading to the tie at the natural waist, a tulip-style skirt falling to the tops of the knees below that. It also has cap sleeves and will hug your figure in all of the right places!

This dress is made of a matte jersey fabric. It’s soft, smooth and breathable, and it looks neither too fancy nor too casual, so you can wear it for a variety of occasions. What we might love even more is that it’s machine washable. Not only are we saving money thanks to the affordable price of this dress, but we won’t have to deal with any dry cleaning bills on top of that!

Lark & Ro is all about “timeless designs, figure-loving fits and day-to-night versatility,” and this dress exudes those concepts without hesitation. It’s more than appropriate for work or a sidewalk brunch, but you can just as easily dress it up for date night with a pair of strappy heels and some sparkling jewelry!

This dress is included in Prime Wardrobe, so any Amazon Prime members will especially love this find. Members can have it shipped to their homes and will be given seven days to decide if they want to keep it before paying anything! Now that’s what we like to see out of online shopping!

