This Flattering Wrap-Style Top Comes in 10+ Colors and Patterns

There are some days when we’re getting dressed and every single thing we own just looks undeniably awful on us — at least in our own heads. Even basic T-shirts look like they couldn’t possibly have ever looked good. It’s okay to have those days, even though they are not preferable. There is something you can do to minimize or even solve them though.

You need the right rescue piece. Next time you’re getting dressed and the mirror is solely shooting negativity back at you, you need a piece you know will save the day. It has to be easy, flattering and versatile. It needs to be this wrap-style top from Amazon!

Get the NSQTBA V Neck Wrap Top for just $17 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Wrap tops are endlessly popular because of their flattering design, but the one thing about them is that they are much more tedious than a regular tee. Having to tie one while wearing it, adjusting it to get the right fit and worrying about it coming undone while you’re out…no, thanks. This top has a faux-wrap style though, so you get all of the same visual qualities without any of the hassle. Just slip it over your head!

This short-sleeve top may have a layered look, but it’s very lightweight. It has a surplice V-neckline, the asymmetrical design leading down to the gathered fabric at the waist. This fabric is perfect for concealing any insecurities you might be dealing with that day because it does the job but doesn’t look like you were trying to cover up. It simply looks super cute!

This top is available in over 10 colors and floral patterns. For the solids, you have a black, pink, white, blue, green and coral. Feeling a floral? Check out the rest, with multiple white varieties, as well as black, light pink and bright red!

This top has a fancy quality to it, but is ultimately still a type of tee, so you can wear it for both casual and dressed-up settings. Wear it with your jeans and sandals, or try it out with a long-line cardigan, black chinos and block heels. Just remember it’s here for you next time you’re struggling with your outfit!

