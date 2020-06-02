Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to clothing, white looks great on everybody. It’s a universally-flattering color, regardless of your skin tone, and it’s a must for a light and airy vibe during the summer. It’s essential for beating the heat too, since we all know how scorched we get when we wear black under the sun’s strong rays!

There are issues wearing white though, and the one we all know to check for first? The sheer factor. Is it see-through? Will everyone see my bra under it? Is it possible to not wear a bra under it? You know the checklist. We’re okay if some of the fall or winter pieces in our closet are a bit sheer, but when it comes to 90 degree summer days, extra layers are not an option. That’s why we were thrilled to find this already double-layered cami!

Get the SHEIN Casual Basic V-Neck Stretchy Cami starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cotton-blend camisole has a plunging V-neckline and spaghetti straps to keep you feeling cool in the hot weather. The material is super soft and has a lot of stretch to it, but it won’t cling to your skin or ride up every two seconds. Like we mentioned, there is a double layer of fabric helping to smooth things out, provide extra support and prevent any unwanted exposure. Apparently you can even wear a black bra under it!

While we definitely plan on showing off this top solo, it’s also comfy enough to make for a lightweight undershirt. You can wear it under your stiff work uniform, or you can make a statement by wearing it under a mesh tee!

We were already so happy to have found this ultra-flattering cami in white, but we’re now straight-up ecstatic knowing it’s available in five other colors too. There are black, beige, green and grey varieties, but if you want to go bold, you must check out the hot pink leopard print too!

Wear this cami tucked into your favorite denim mini skirt or paired with some flowy tulip shorts. Try it with jeans, a satin midi skirt or some high-waisted trousers too. It’s also a great companion for some overall shorts, since it won’t bunch awkwardly underneath. This tank is made for any ensemble, and the white color will go with seriously everything, so don’t wait! Grab one today and start planning your first outfit!

