When was the last time you got dressed and thought, “Wow, I look good”? That’s how you should feel every single time you get dressed, regardless of how little time you have or how little effort you want to put in. It’s not about trying too hard or being obsessed with your looks — it’s simply about transforming an action you do every single day to be one that brings joy and confidence into your life!

That transformation is easier than you think. It doesn’t have to require shapewear, hundreds of dollars or a totally revamped routine. You just need some affordable go-to pieces you can rely on. For summer, that means floral dresses. They are always pretty, and they are easier than tops since you don’t need to find bottoms to match. But there are so many out there! Which one will actually have the right effect? You didn’t think we would bring you this far without showing you, right? Here it is!

Get the ZESICA Summer Wrap V Neck Bohemian Mini Dress starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress comes in so many floral prints and colors, with just under 20 variations available. Most have short, fluttery sleeves, but there are long-sleeve versions available too. All have a plunging surplice V neckline accompanied by a ruffled hem that hits above the knee, as well as side tie at the waist to cinch and create shape.

This style is so universally flattering. The cotton-blend fabric will hug your figure, but not in a bodycon type of way. It simply accentuates your silhouette. Even on days when you wake up feeling bloated, this dress will have you looking 100%!

We would never believe how affordable this dress was if we saw it on the streets. Everything about it screams “designer,” and it’s even nice enough to wear to a casual summer wedding. It comes as no surprise that it has loads of positive reviews and has become a wardrobe staple for so many fashion lovers out there!

When it comes to styling this dress, don’t hold back. Accessorize with some layered chain necklaces, slip on a denim jacket when the wind starts to blow and grab pretty much every pair of shoes you can think of. Sandals, cowgirl boots, sneakers, knee-highs, stilettos — this dress will work with anything and everything. Try it out for yourself!

