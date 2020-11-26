6-Hour-Only Black Friday Sale: This Cozy Leopard Cardigan Is Up to 49% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Leopard print is having a major moment right now and we are all over this trend like spots on a, well, leopard! We love seeing so many blouses, skirts, bags, booties and dresses at our favorite stores in the timeless animal print. To top it all off, celebrities have been rocking the cheetah print this season so we know it’s truly on trend.

Cardi B wore head-to-toe animal print — furry sunglasses, included! — for Dolce & Gabbana’s 2018 Milan fashion show. Lady Gaga has had Us all purring at her leopard oversized coat and boots set in early spring. Victoria Beckham proved the print is here to stay for a while longer with her animal-friendly chenille coat and matching bag for a major airport-style moment.

The point? We’re treating our closets to more leopard fun ASAP! The best part about it is that while animal print is in heavy rotation with designers and celebrities now, it has become a staple print that is as easy to wear as solid neutral hues. We don’t have to worry about our closet looking dated next season with all the new leopard print pieces we added.

Our latest closet addition, this Angashion Leopard Print Cardigan, immediately became an instant favorite for how easily we can make it work with all of our favorite basics.

This cardigan has an open front design and is made with a thick fabric blend meant to keep Us warm and toasty. It also features two front pockets for storing our phones or hands. The overall silhouette has a loose fit but the rib knitting along the sleeve cuffs and hemline pull it in just slightly to make it flattering for all shapes and sizes.

This is a cardigan we can wear with a variety of picks in our closet! From dresses to our favorite shirt and jeans combinations to jumpers, this is a sweater that goes with everything.

While it is available in the classic black and tan combination all leopard lovers adore, we are really eyeing the different color options this design is available in! There are over 20 hues to choose from which include bright shades like green, yellow and blue.

We especially love this green and pink version which is a completely different take on the leopard print trend.

Consider this cardigan in a bright and fun color combination as a reminder that winter bundling up does not always have to solely focus on mute shades like gray, white and black.

For a casual look that lets the green and pink really stand out, we will be wearing this version of the cardigan with an all-black outfit that includes jeans, a long sleeve T-shirt and ankle boots! We could also transform this cardigan into a great night out look by wearing it with pumps.

Fashionistas who love the bright hues on others but really prefer to stick with staple colors can get a fresher take on the typical leopard print with this light grey design.

To play up the grey, we can step out in charcoal grey skinny jeans and a long sleeve white T-shirt with fresh white sneakers. If we want to sneak in a color to pair with the grey, we could also wear this with blue jeans, a white top and brightly-colored sneakers. This cardigan can also be worn as more relaxed professional attire with a cashmere sweater, cropped dress pants and pointed toe flats.

Shoppers who bought and wore this cardigan are raving about it and showing off so many photos of themselves wearing the design. They seem most impressed with the quality for the price. One reviewer shared she was originally eyeing a similar cardigan on another site for around $150 and was happy to find this one for less than half of that price tag.

Reviewers love that the sweater feels lightweight but is effective with keeping them warm and cozy. Many shared that they wear the cardigan on top of their dresses, tops, jeans and leggings. They also adore how well it fits. The most popular colors ordered are the traditional tan and black, gray and pink options.

As for sizing, this cardigan ranges from small to extra large. Since it is designed to have a slouchy and oversized look, anyone who purposefully wants a snugger fit may want to order one size down.

We will be grabbing this cardigan for ourselves and at such a great price, we may also buy it in multiple colors just for the fun of it.

