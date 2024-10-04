Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a mid-sized shopper with thick thighs, the quest for comfortable and durable jeans is challenging. I’ve found tons of denim bottoms that fit comfortably on the waist but end up so tight on my thighs it feels like they’d cut off my blood flow from my hips to my knees. Not to mention, pants with flimsy fabric tend to rip at the inner thigh due to friction after wearing them a few times. Whew! After much trial and error, I looked to Amazon customer reviews for more insight and discovered a pair of jeans shoppers said are “comfortable as leggings.”

If you’ve run into issues buying denim, check out the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Totally Shaping Pull-On Jeans. The boot-cut bottoms are made from cotton, polyester and elastane for a soft and stretchy fit. Best of all? They feature hidden tummy control panels for additional support and slimming, which is a huge plus.

Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Totally Shaping Pull-on Jeans for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

These pants put comfort first, and they’re super-easy to wear, too. You don’t have to worry about buttons or snagging things on zippers, courtesy of the pull-on waistband. They come in an assortment of rich denim shades, including a deep dark denim shade named Shadow Nebula in women’s sizes 2 through 28 in short, long and normal lengths.

Comfort and a flattering silhouette are a few things shoppers love. “As a curvy woman, finding jeans that are both comfortable and flattering can sometimes feel like an impossible task,” one five-star reviewer began before adding that the jeans “have completely exceeded” their expectations. “First and foremost, the fit of the jeans is the exception. The plus-size design caters perfectly to my curves,” they added. “The fabric is soft and stretchy, providing all-day comfort without sacrificing durability.”

Another five-star customer claimed that they’re the “best jeans” for both comfort and style. “These jeans are as comfortable as leggings but have the look and feel of jeans. [They are] lightweight, durable, [and] wash great.”

These stretchy, flattering bottoms make a comfy and fashionable addition to any wardrobe. Make sure you shop now while your size is still in stock.