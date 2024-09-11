Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping up with the latest fashion trends can be a lot, but that’s what we’re here for. From rich mom essentials to flattering pieces for fall, we’re on top of what celebs, influencers and everyday shoppers are swooning over. After some digging, we found that Amazon shoppers are obsessing over sweatpants jeans. That’s right! The comfy-chic style is picking up steam with shoppers yet again, and it makes sense since fall is quickly approaching.

Related: 17 Flattering Go-To Fall Outfits on Amazon The trees, the colors, the (pumpkin spice) flavors, the styles, the cozy vibes . . . gosh, we love fall! Transitioning to fall means we’re switching from the bright hues, bikinis, lemonade and sun tanning that dominated our summers to more neutral tones, plenty of layers, casseroles and hay rides. What a time to be […]

Here at Us, we first caught wind of the rising sweatpants jeans style this past spring. Since then, they come back in style for so many reasons. We love jeans as much as the next fashionista, but we can’t deny that the fabric can get a little uncomfortable. Now that summer’s extreme heat has subsided, sweatpants jeans are an ideal pick because they are versatile and warm enough to keep you warm. If you’re wondering what the hype is about, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up 14 of the best sweatpants jeans that make you look super cute and comfortable!

1. Shopper’s Pick: Wondering which style fellow shoppers can’t get enough of? More than 200 customers purchased these cropped jeans. They’re made of comfy stretch material and have a waist-cinching drawstring!

2. Flare-Leg Slay: If you prefer a more polished style, these flare-leg stretchy jeans fit the bill!

3. Distressed Darling: You’ll rake in endless compliments this fall courtesy of these distressed joggers!

4. Cargo Cutie: These grunge-inspired jeans look just like oversized sweatpants!

5. Chic Street Style: Achieving influencer-level style doesn’t have to take much. You’ll look like you’re ready to appear in a street-style ad when you rock these loose-fitting distressed joggers!

6. Throwback Nod: Get ready to serve ’80s-level style in these acid wash joggers. They come with large cargo-style pockets!

7. Scrunched Capris: These capri-style joggers are a hit with shoppers because they have a loose-fitting silhouette and a cute scrunched detail along the cropped hem!

8. Stretchy Straight-Leg: Skinny jeans are back! These comfy joggers have an elastic high-waist band for comfort and slimming drawstrings!

9. Wide-Leg Flare: These flare-leg jeans have the most stretchy fabric and a polished silhouette!

10. Palazzo, Please: These roomy Palazzo pants come in a denim material that delivers Boho-chic style!

11. Scrunched Waist: We can’t decide if we love the scrunched elastic waistband or subtle distressing on these flowy jeans more!

12. Light-Wash Look: There’s something special about the depth of light-wash denim. These high-waist jeans come in the perfect shade for fall!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Luxe Option: These designer jeans have chic distressing and scrunched details along the hem!