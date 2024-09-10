Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Certain fashion items just make sense during the fall. It’s the time of year when it’s not quite cold enough for winter, but chilly enough to signal that the dog days of summer are over. Pumpkin spice everything takes over our social media feeds while our loved ones hit the great outdoors for fun seasonal activities. Whether you plan to turn into a couch potato or embark on endless autumnal adventures, it’s time to prep your wardrobe with fall fashion essentials.

Stocking up on new clothes for the new season doesn’t have to come at an expensive cost. We compiled a functional list of fall fashion essentials that you can snag on Amazon for under $20! That’s right. You can add bestselling tops, flattering outerwear and office-approved looks to your repertoire without paying an arm and a leg. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Black shirts are so versatile and chic you can use them to dress an ensemble up or down depending on the occasion. This bestselling top was purchased more than 5,000 times in the past month, proving that shoppers have comfort and versatility in mind this fall — was $15, now just $13!

2. Wicked Fashion: Are you counting down the days until Wicked hits theaters this fall? Combine your love for Elphaba and Glinda in this colorful pink and green stripe shirt — $18!

3. Lounging: Every now and then you need to replace your collection of leggings and joggers. These comfy lounge pants are perfect for lazy days around the house — was $20, now just $18!

4. Workout Essential: With fall comes crisp brisk air that makes it chilly during early morning workouts. These high-waisted yoga pants are perfect for wearing to and from your favorite workout classes — was $29, now just $19!

5. Outerwear Hybrid: Camel-colored pea coats instantly upgrades looks during the fall. This coat-cardigan hybrid is a comfy option to keep you warm as summer transitions into fall — was $56, now just $20!

6. Green Peppermint: Everybody has at-least one go-to sweatshirt for fall. This striped top looks just like oldschool green and white peppermints — $20!

7. Comfy Dots: Don’t pack away your flowy trousers just yet. These flare-leg Palazzo pants have stretchy material and come with the cutest polka dot design — was $30, now just $17!

8. Lacey Tunic: Delicately placed lace spruces up the neckline on this burgundy-colored tunic — $15!

9. Workout Staple: These flattering leggings feature a slimming crisscross waistband that cinches — $15!

10. Two-Tone Top: Put your love of fall hues on display with this black and green color-block-style tee — $15!

11. Let Flow: This long-sleeve top has a flowy, Boho-chic silhouette — $15!

12. Office-Approved: There’s nothing better than finding fashionable workwear without breaking the bank. These office-approved trousers are perfect for wearing with everything from loafers to sneakers — was $20, now just $15!

13. Elevated Basics: Pleats and puffed cuffs help elevate this seemingly basic long-sleeve top — $15!

14. Layering Must-Have: Henley-style shirts are perfect for layering underneath fall essentials like denim and leather moto jackets. This grey top has a button-down collar that makes it an effortless edition to any wardrobe — was $33, now just $10!