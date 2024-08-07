Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s no secret. The summer is often the hottest time of the year. For fashionistas who are always hot, the summer can make getting dressed a bit difficult. Will sweat stains peek through your blouse while commuting to work? Will all-black pieces make you even harder? As a self-proclaimed sweaty Susan, my body temperature is always at the forefront of mind when I put outfits together. Thankfully, I’ve found solace in lightweight tops that keep me equal parts cool and cute.

For me, it’s all about airy fabrics that allow air in and out. Breathable cotton and linen are go-to choices. It may come as a surprise, but light-colored shirts are helpful too. Darker colors conceal sweat stains, they attract heat. Light colors tend to keep me cool. Whether you’re heading into the office or going out on a first date, we totally understand wanting to find lightweight shirts that make you look cute and feel confident. Check out our list of lightweight shirts starting at $8.

1. Perfect Print: I don’t know about you, but I love a good print, and Paisley tops the list. Made from airy chiffon-like material, this long-sleeve blouse has cute tassels and a vintage nod, courtesy of the Paisley print design — $25!

2. Ruffle Sleeves: This Swiss dot top is all about the details. Along with chic dots, this stylish shirt has flouncy ruffle-style sleeves — $12!

3. The Plunge: You’ll be nice and cool, courtesy of the plunging neckline on this ruffle-sleeve blouse — $20!

4. Lacey Straps: Love a secret touch of romance? This colorful tank is it! Along with a Paisley print design, it also has hidden lace detail along the straps — $20!

5. Stained Glass: You may not have taken a trip to the Mediterranean this summer, but you sure can look like it. This white sleeveless blouse has colorful details that looks like the stained glass you’d see while jet-setting through Europe — $13!

6. Basic Training: There’s nothing like a basic tee that you can wear with everything. This short-sleeve shirt has an oversized silhouette so it won’t cling to you — $15!

7. Perfect Pockets: Who loves functional pockets? I do! This breezy blouse has a large pocket-square that’s perfect for stashing little things on the go — $25!

8. The Blues: Serve laid-back vibes in this baby blue tee. It has cute cuffed detailing along the sleeves — $12!

9. Affordable Find: Don’t want to break the bank? This airy blouse is super-affordable — $8!

10. Poised Patchwork: This colorful tank reminds me of an old school blanket because of the unique patchwork design — $20!

11. Whimsical Dream: Serve coquette vibes in this airy, chiffon-like blouse. It has lace trim along the sleeves and pockets — $10!

12. Kimono Queen: Kimonos are a warm-weather staple. This airy option has a floral print design that pairs well with so many colors — $17!

13. Boss Babe: Pinstripes are always a go during the summer. This sleeveless blouse in office-approved — $17!

14. In Full Bloom: Blake Lively is proof that bold floral designs are in. Nail the viral style with this vibrant tee — $20!

15. Closet Staple: Long-sleeve button-downs are a summer essential, especially when they’re made of lightweight fabrics like this airy blouse — $30!