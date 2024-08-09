Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I usually work from home and lounge in an oversized sweater, leggings and slippers. Sometimes, I have trouble finding the motivation to wear decent clothes whenever I’m home. The moment I work from my bed, it results in me taking a nap, which messes up my sleeping schedule. One of my girlfriends suggested that I invest in clothes that are versatile and that I can go out in, rather than wearing pajamas all day long. But when you work from home, it’s hard not to wear your favorite pajamas.
So, I went to my favorite retailer, Amazon, to see what I could get for myself to wear for everything from working from home to running casual errands (*ahem* my Starbucks runs to get a matcha latte). I came across a pajama set that’s on sale and looks like it’s straight from a pricey fashion advertisement. What’s the pajama set? It’s the Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Oversized Slouchy Lounge Set.
Get the Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Oversized Slouchy Lounge Set for $50 (originally $73) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2024, but are subject to change.
The Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Oversized Slouchy Lounge Set is chic and relaxed for any occasion. When I visited my family in my hometown in Maryland, my mom tried to take this pajama set from my suitcase. The top has a crew-neck design with a side slit and raglan sleeves, and the pants have a high-rise, pull-on design. You can wear them together or separately. When I wore this while working from home, my coworkers complimented me on its button design. During my lunch break, neighbors and residents stopped me, asking where I got the pajama set, and some even added it to their carts instantly.
Head over to Amazon to grab this pajama set while it’s still on sale.
Get the Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Oversized Slouchy Lounge Set for $50 (originally $73) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!