I usually work from home and lounge in an oversized sweater, leggings and slippers. Sometimes, I have trouble finding the motivation to wear decent clothes whenever I’m home. The moment I work from my bed, it results in me taking a nap, which messes up my sleeping schedule. One of my girlfriends suggested that I invest in clothes that are versatile and that I can go out in, rather than wearing pajamas all day long. But when you work from home, it’s hard not to wear your favorite pajamas.

So, I went to my favorite retailer, Amazon, to see what I could get for myself to wear for everything from working from home to running casual errands (*ahem* my Starbucks runs to get a matcha latte). I came across a pajama set that’s on sale and looks like it’s straight from a pricey fashion advertisement. What’s the pajama set? It’s the Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Oversized Slouchy Lounge Set.

Get the Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Oversized Slouchy Lounge Set for $50 (originally $73) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Lillusory Women’s 2-Piece Oversized Slouchy Lounge Set is chic and relaxed for any occasion. When I visited my family in my hometown in Maryland, my mom tried to take this pajama set from my suitcase. The top has a crew-neck design with a side slit and raglan sleeves, and the pants have a high-rise, pull-on design. You can wear them together or separately. When I wore this while working from home, my coworkers complimented me on its button design. During my lunch break, neighbors and residents stopped me, asking where I got the pajama set, and some even added it to their carts instantly.

Head over to Amazon to grab this pajama set while it’s still on sale.

