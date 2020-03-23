Get Height and Comfort in the Same Shoe With These Wedge Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re all missing a lot of things right now — but we’re especially yearning for the days when we could get together with our girls, dress to impress and have a fun night on the town.

We don’t exactly have any major events coming up that would require Us to get all dolled up. Spending more time indoors and relaxing at home is our new normal, but that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice in the style department. If we’re not reaching for our heels as often, we can at least get the same height and lift that our favorite pair of pumps provides with these adorable wedge sneakers!

Get the LINEA Paolo Anna Wedge Sneaker (originally $120) on sale for prices starting at just $78, available from Zappos!

If you miss wearing heels, these wedge sneakers from LINEA Paolo are the perfect solution to help you fill that void in your life. They give you an extra 1 1/2 inches of height, and although they might not be the same as your staple stilettos, they serve a similar vibe.

These shoes are ideal for practically all everyday activities, whether that’s running out to pick up some groceries or stopping by the post office to mail a return. They’re made from either a suede leather or a classic smooth leather, depending on the color that you pick. Each pair has features perforation, which gives these wedges ample breathability — so naturally, they’re super comfortable to wear.

Get the LINEA Paolo Anna Wedge Sneaker (originally $120) on sale for prices starting at just $78, available from Zappos!

These wedge sneakers have a classic rounded toe silhouette and slip off easily with the help of the inside ankle zipper. They also have an elastic at the top of the tongue to give you the proper fit. Every design element is made to give you as much comfort as possible — which is something we definitely value when it comes to shoe shopping!

These LINEA Paolo wedge sneakers are clearly a customer-favorite. They say that the “wedge heel is very comfortable” and “not too high,” giving them just the right amount of lift. They say that the fit is “perfect,” and that ordering your usual size or a half-size up is the way to go. What more could you want from a pair of heels? These shoes are the epitome of stylish comfort!

See it: Get the LINEA Paolo Anna Wedge Sneaker (originally $120) on sale for prices starting at just $78, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from LINEA Paolo and shop all of the women’s shoes available from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!