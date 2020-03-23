Tory Burch Is Having a Major Spring Sale Event — Up to 30% Off!

Deal alert! Tory Burch is treating everyone with a fantastic spring sale right now. For a limited time you can score up to 30% off on tons of your favorite items from the iconic brand. This includes a slew of handbags and accessories that have already been marked down — which is an added bonus!

Here’s how the sale works: If you rack up $200 or more worth of Tory Burch products, you’ll get an extra 25% off your total by entering the code SPRING at checkout. And if you snag $500 or more worth of Tory Burch items that you need in your life ASAP, you’ll get an extra 30% off! We’ve rounded up some of our top picks (including adorable loungewear!) that are a part of the event for you to shop now. Check them out below!

This Compact Crossbody Wallet

Carry your essentials with ease when it’s time to head out and about! How dreamy is this green hue?

Get the Robinson Chain Wallet (originally $298) on sale for prices starting at just $209, available from Tory Burch!

These Classic Wedges

Espadrilles are a staple summer shoe, and this pair is truly perfect.

Get the Bima Wedge Espadrille (originally $278) on sale for just $149, available from Tory Burch!

This Trendy Long-Sleeve Top

Why not spice up your loungewear attire with this awesome tie-dye top? We don’t want to play favorites, but this is everything.

Get the French Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve Top for $128, available from Tory Burch!

This Bright Purse

We’re too obsessed with this seriously colorful purse! If your style is not adventurous enough for this bright pink version, it also comes in neutral brown tones as well.

Get the Kira Chevron Color-Block Small Camera Bag (originally $398) on sale for just $279, available from Tory Burch!

These Cozy Sweats

Don’t mind Us, we’re just going to be living in these comfy-as-can-be sweats for as long as we can!

Get the Cotton Terry Mélange Sweatpants for $138, available from Tory Burch!

This Casual Loose Hoodie

This hoodie is definitely stylish enough to wear running errands — but soft enough to wear curled up on your couch while binging your latest Netflix series.

Get the French Terry Chevron Hoodie for $168, available from Tory Burch!

This Chic Shoulder Bag

It doesn’t get more classic than this shoulder bag. It’s a design that will truly never be out of style, which is why we’re so thrilled that it’s on sale!

Get the Kira Mixed-Materials Double-Strap Shoulder Bag (originally $528) on sale for just $369, available from Tory Burch!

These Timeless Leather Booties

These booties are a staple — period! The little touch of gold hardware detailing on the side gives them just the right amount of Tory Burch shine, and their silhouette is a fashion standard.

Get the Miller Bootie (originally $398) on sale for just $289, available from Tory Burch!

This Organizational Tote

Everything you could possibly need can be perfectly organized in this multi-compartment leather tote.

Get the McGraw Triple-Compartment Tote (originally $498) on sale for just $349, available from Tory Burch!

Looking for more? Check out all of the Tory Burch products included in their Spring Sale Event here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!