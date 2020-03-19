Working from home is easier said than done. Thanks to a slew of distractions (including constant access to a TV with the news blaring, a stocked refrigerator filled with your favorite snacks and a closet’s worth of clothes to play dress-up in), it’s not that simple to buckle down and focus. These days, we’ve all got a lot on our minds that can understandably prevent full productivity.

As we have a variety of responsibilities to fulfill, it’s time to take matters into our own hands. The key to successfully completing a day’s worth of tricky tasks from home? Creating a space that’s actually a working environment! You can’t be posted on your couch with Love Is Blind on and expect the to-do list to magically disappear. Of course, many of Us are stuck in small spaces — and the concept of a separate office area or even a full-size desk isn’t realistic. It’s time to think outside the box, which is why this seriously handy piece of furniture piqued our interest as soon as it popped up on Amazon.

Get the HOMFA Bamboo Laptop Desk for prices starting at just $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

The HOMFA Bamboo Laptop Desk is a versatile, multi-use item that just may help minimize your work from home woes. It was originally designed as a laptop bed tray — but can easily be used on the sofa (or even the floor) if that’s your preferred option of seating. Constructed from an eco-friendly bamboo material, the legs of the table have an adjustable length to ensure you’ll be comfortable no matter how tall you are!

The desk has five slots to tilt the tray accordingly and provide an optimal viewing experience depending on how you’re sitting or reclining. Additionally, there are plenty of extras: a stopper to prevent computer slippage, a cupholder big enough for a large cold brew and even a small drawer perfect for your phone. If your laptop has a history of heating up and tormenting you with that pesky fan noise, the hollow grooves on the tray will help to alleviate that!

It’s no surprise that Amazon reviewers are ecstatic with the new addition to their home office. Multiple shoppers have shouted out the fact that it’s suitable for all sizes — so you can be rest-assured this will be comfortable to use, regardless of height or weight. One crafty customer even set this up as a standing desk on their kitchen counter in order to keep energy levels up.

Others are truly impressed with the sturdiness and relieved that their laptops appear to be overheating less, and also note that the neutral shade complements the rest of their furnishings. For homes with minimal space, this bamboo desk is an easy way to elevate your remote working situation — and for just $38, we think it’s a steal!

