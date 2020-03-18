Nordstrom has announced that they will officially be shutting down their North American stores through March 31. Growing health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus prompted the company to take such a drastic measure. But health and safety come first — as it always should, and this was the best decision that Nordstrom could make.

But just because you won’t be able to physically shop at a Nordstrom doesn’t mean you can’t still do so online! To help Us all out and provide some much-needed distraction from the news, you can get practically anything at Nordstrom for 25% off! Some exclusions do apply, but there are items that you’ll never find on sale up for grabs for a discounted price (hello, La Mer!). We picked out a number of our favorites below. Check out our picks, and happy Nordstrom shopping!

This Luxurious Moisturizing Cream

La Mer literally never goes on sale — so now is the time to buy.

Get the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream (originally starting at $90) on sale for prices starting at just $68, available at Nordstrom — and shop all beauty and all La Mer products here!

This Bestselling Five-Star Hair Dryer

If you’ve been curious about Dyson products but were too hesitant due to the pricing, this is $100 off!

Get the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (originally $399) on sale for just $299, available at Nordstrom — and shop all beauty and all Dyson products here!

These Cozy Slippers

Fuzzy slippers are an essential for working from home — or doing anything from home, for that matter.

Get the UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide (originally $100) on sale for prices starting at just $75, available at Nordstrom — and shop all women’s shoes and all UGG products here!

This Adorable Leather Crossbody

A Tory Burch crossbody under $200 is beyond rare — and won’t last long!

Get the Tory Burch Perry Bomb Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $248) on sale for just $186, available at Nordstrom — and shop all women’s handbags and all Tory Burch products here!

This Ultra-Plush Robe

When it comes to loungewear, UGG nails it every single time — and this fleece robe is proof.

Get the UGG Marlow Double-Face Fleece Robe (originally $145) on sale for just $109, available at Nordstrom — and shop all loungewear and all UGG products here!

Shopping for something else? Check out all of the products on sale during Nordstrom’s sitewide 25% off promotion here!

