Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you know, you know . . . linen is the hottest thing right now for everything from tops and dresses to sheets, curtains and napkins. Linen is typically grown and worn in places like France and The Netherlands, which is probably why everyone wants to own the style! It’s cooling, it’s luxe and it’s perfect for almost any occasion.

But linen is on the pricier side, especially when it comes to clothing. If you want to nail the trend without spending your entire paycheck, you’ll want to check out these expensive-looking linen (and linen-lookalike) pieces from Walmart! Walmart has endless outfit pieces that will make you look and feel French.

Read on for our absolute favorites!

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Combine the luxe look of linen with the coastal design of a loose button-up and you have this classy everyday top. This top pairs perfectly with any bottoms in your closet — even skirts! Dress it up or down as you please with sandals, sneakers or even flip-flops.

Bottoms

Our Absolute Favorite: Lace detailing around the ankle is just one of the many things we love about these linen-looking pants! An adjustable elastic waist keeps them comfy around the midsection while the capri length adds even more style . . . as though these pants needed it.

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: It makes sense why this linen dress is a bestseller (and is in over 50 people’s carts)! Vertical stripes are extra flattering, making your legs and body look longer; the loose tie accentuates your waist in the best way possible. It comes in regular and plus sizes!

Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: There are 17 different colors to choose from, so good luck grabbing just one! This two-piece outfit happens to be on clearance, making it an instant “yes” in our book. You can wear this versatile outfit around the house, out to dinner and everywhere in between!