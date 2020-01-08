Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Looking to start the new year off on the right foot? Well, that all begins with selecting the most fashionable footwear around! There’s no better way to embrace 2020 than by making a stylish statement, but finding the perfect shoe to do just that is always easier said than done.

Right about now, Carrie Bradshaw’s infamous words of wisdom are popping into all of our heads: “I like my money where I can see it — hanging in my closet.” Sure, this wasn’t totally sound advice — no one should be ditching a 401K or skimping on their savings account simply to look fresh off the runway. But some investments are worth it — which is why we keep coming back to this perfect pair of shoes.

Grab a pair of the Loeffler Randall Juno Kitten Heel Mule for $350, available at Zappos!

Trends may come and go but the one thing that remains? Style — and that’s exactly what the Loeffler Randall Juno Kitten Heel Mule offers to anyone lucky enough to own it. These are quite frankly the most stylish mules on the block. While the price tag is a little on the higher end, these beauties offer up longevity — something you don’t get with the average pair of heels!

The second you see this heel, it’s pretty clear that this is a cut above the rest, and well-worth the investment. In fact, some reviewers have deemed it the most “beautiful shoe” they have ever seen. In addition to that, these mules also happened to pull in a perfect five-star rating. Honestly, that’s practically unheard of — so you know these are special!

This mule presents an elegant silhouette that we typically don’t see on the market. It comes available in an all-black shade, which is of course incredibly wearable. Sure, it’s not a groundbreaking color — but an investment piece shouldn’t be too trendy or it’ll end up in the back of the closet after just a few wears!

We are already thinking of how perfect these will look with crisp white button-ups and skinny trousers in the winter — and how fabulous they will be with midi-length dresses in the summertime. Oh, and they can instantly update even the most basic pair of jeans a T-shirt too!

The suede material is beyond glamorous, and we can’t imagine a shoe looking more luxurious than this pair! The pointed-toe front is polished and paired with a very walkable (and comfortable!) 2 1/2-inch heel. Basically, these serve up modern socialite vibes in the best way possible!

From the comfortable fit to the fabulous features, not to mention the covetable designer, these are the must-have mules of the season!

