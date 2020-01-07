These Classic Stuart Weitzman Boots Are 60% Off — Yes, We’re Serious!

There’s nothing better than finding a designer piece that’s not only majorly marked down, but that will also stand the test of time. It’s definitely easier to find trendy items on sale that won’t age well, which is likely why they’re discounted in the first place!

It doesn’t happen all too often, but every once in blue moon we come across a truly classic designer piece on sale that’s totally a closet essential. And that’s exactly what we got when we found these incredible Stuart Weitzman boots on Zappos, which are now 60% off! Yes, we’re being completely serious. We couldn’t believe the price when we first spotted it either, but we can assure you that this deal is real!

Get the Stuart Weitzman Livia 80 Stretch Boot (originally $725) on sale for just $290, available from Zappos!

Can you believe how beautiful these high-heeled boots are? Not only are they made by one of the most iconic and desired shoe designers in the industry, they are a timeless footwear staple. We think that everyone needs an unfading pair of tall boots that will look stunning for years to come, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with these Stuart Weitzman beauties.

These boots come in black, but are made in two different styles of leather. You can opt to go for the black suede pair or pick the classic smooth leather pair. Both are made in the same style — with a pointed toe and a stacked, chunky 2 1/2-inch heel. They’re a pull-on style boot, meaning that there’s no zipper. The boot does feature an elasticized back panel that makes sliding them on a breeze and ensures a secure fit.

We can picture ourselves wearing these boots paired with adorable skirts and dresses on fancier nights out, either teamed with tights or bare-legged when it’s warmer out. Their simple and elegant silhouette makes them incredibly versatile, and we can’t imagine an ensemble that the boots won’t look amazing with. Whether you’re rocking an adorable miniskirt or sporting a flowy dress, we’re confident that these boots will elevate any outfit instantly.

The deal that you can get on these Stuart Weitzman boots is not one you want to miss. It’s seriously one of the best designer discounts that we’ve seen in recent memory, and we can tell that supplies won’t last. If you’re already picturing all of the different outfits that you can create with these boots, then we highly suggest ordering your size right now before they run out!

