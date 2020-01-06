Look and Feel Great in These Eco-Friendly Sneakers From Cariuma

We’re always thinking about how we can make the world a better place. In an effort to contribute positively, we all know we should recycle and use less plastic in our daily lives. But there’s a chance you may have not thought about how you can make more conscious fashion choices that do a whole lot of good in the process!

Cariuma is a company based out of Brazil that puts an emphasis on constructing their products with fair wages and working conditions, as well as sustainable materials. They make excellent sneakers that not only look fantastic, but feel super comfortable too! One of their bestselling styles are The OCA Low sneakers, which we’ve totally fallen in love with!

Get The OCA Low sneakers from Cariuma for $98!

We can’t stop obsessing over The OCA Low sneakers from Cariuma. They’re the perfect pair to wear on casual days out and about — especially when you know you’re going to be on your feet for long periods of time. One shopper loves these sneakers so much that they said that they’re replacing their Superga pair and opting to make these their everyday go-to shoe instead!

These sneakers are created with top of the line materials, all of which have been sustainably sourced. You can choose between various styles, but our favorite pair just so happens to be the suede version. These sneakers come in nine different colorways that can perfectly fit into anyone’s wardrobe.

Get The OCA Low sneakers from Cariuma for $98!

The style of The OCA Low sneakers is perfectly classic and can add a cool, casual vibe to any outfit. You can wear them with jeans, dresses, skirts or even sweats on a lazy day. The standout feature of these sneakers is the signature Cariuma insole, which is designed for optimal comfort. They’re made with a blend of memory foam and natural vegetable-tanned leather — so they’re super light yet durable. They provide proper arch support on the busiest of days so that you don’t have to worry about your feet hurting or feeling less than perfect.

Cariuma is committed to making their leather sneakers in the most sustainable way possible. They make sure that their standards for producing leather adhere to all of the proper international environmental standards, and they also make sure that their workers are paid properly. To top it all off, no trees are harmed in the production process of these sneakers, which is seriously fantastic!

We can’t say enough good things about Cariuma and the sneakers this company makes. We applaud any brand that puts in the work to make sure that they are creating products that prioritize the planet, even when it costs them more to do so! The benefits are endless with Cariumas on your feet.

See it: Get The OCA Low sneakers from Cariuma for $98!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more sneaker selections available from Cariuma here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!