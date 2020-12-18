We’re Completely in Love With These Whimsical Navy Blue Pumps

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shopping for shoes is one of our favorite pastimes. Why shoes in particular? It’s simple — no matter where we are in terms of our health and fitness, a pair of shoes in the right size will always fit! This year we’ve had a lot of ups and downs and might have not stayed consistent with our workout regimens, so we’ve been shopping for shoes a ton.

We’ve been getting more adventurous with the shoes we’re shopping for too! We adore fun designs that look different than anything else we’ve seen. Our latest favorites that we discovered are these incredible pumps from Loly In The Sky!

Get the Loly In The Sky Zuria heels with free shipping for just $74, available from Zappos!

There’s a lot going on here with these shoes, but the thing is that all of the elements put together somehow work! They have a classic, old-school vibe with a fun little surprise in the back. The heel is actually designed to look like a melting ice cream cone, which is so different and fresh. The color of the “ice cream” is also mint, which works great with the rest of the shoe’s navy blue color.

These heels have a great thick strap that goes across the toes, accented with a bunch of cute rhinestones. These shoes are definitely statement-makers, so we would plan an outfit around them to make them the shining stars of our look. You can wear them with some simple skinny jeans or a little black dress. You want people to notice these shoes, so the rest of the outfit should keep it simple.

Get the Loly In The Sky Zuria heels with free shipping for just $74, available from Zappos!

If you’re not used to taking risks with your style, these shoes are a perfect way to give it a try! They have the perfect amount of whimsy that isn’t too over the top and crazy, so even if your style is fairly sleek and plain, you can feel comfortable when you wear these shoes. And on top of that, their general construction is very familiar, so we know that these shoes will be super comfortable when you walk in them. You can literally step out of your comfort zone and give these fun heels a try!

See it: Get the Loly In The Sky Zuria heels with free shipping for just $74, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Loly In The Sky and shop all of the women’s shoe styles available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!