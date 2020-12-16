This Under-$20 Sweatshirt Is Ideal for the Holidays, Work or Movie Night

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services

Sweatshirts are loungewear. Sometimes they’re streetwear. Sometimes they’re grocery-run wear, sometimes they’re grabbing-the-mail wear and sometimes they’re movie-watching wear. But can they ever really break past that barrier of casual, low-key fashion?

The answer is yes. A resounding one. You don’t have to take our word for it; you can see for yourself. When we first spotted this piece on Amazon, we thought it was a sweater — which was exciting enough — but as we looked closer, we realized it was actually a pullover sweatshirt, and we’re not sure we’ve ever added something to our shopping cart so fast!

Get the Romwe Scalloped Hem Crop Top Sweatshirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cotton-blend sweatshirt is just as comfy as any of your other loungewear, but its elevated details take its versatility and wearability to the max. It’s simple enough up top with a crew neckline and solid torso, but then you’re hit with the brilliance of a slightly cropped, scalloped hem. And if that wasn’t enough? The long sleeves (featuring dropped shoulders) feature pearlescent embellishments reaching down toward the wrists in different sizes and seemingly random placements. The design almost resembles snowfall!

The elegance and fashion-forward design of this unique, compliment-worthy sweatshirt can take it to so many occasions. If you shop fast, you can still grab one in time for Christmas or any other winter holiday, like New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day and beyond. And when it’s time to head back to the office? This sweatshirt actually looks totally professional, especially when paired with the right type of bottoms and shoes!

This pearl-embellished version of this enchanting sweatshirt is available in two colors: a classic black and a deep maroon. If you want to keep the scalloped hem but lose the pearls, there are 10 more color options also available on the same Amazon page, with shades like baby blue, white and dark green. Check them all out!

Whether your first outfit with this sweatshirt involves a mini skirt and heels or leggings and slippers, we just know it’s going to put a smile on your face. This really feels like a loungewear miracle, and we know we’re seeing sweatshirts in a whole new light. Now we just need even more colors!

