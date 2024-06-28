Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We focus on three main things during the summer: fashion, comfort and sunshine. If one of the above is missing, something feels wrong! We’ve loaded our closets with plenty of skirts and dresses to hit our fashion quota, but we’re at the point of the summer when we want something a little different.

Don’t get Us wrong, we love dresses and skirts, but we’ve hit a point where we want something a little different — something that exposes our legs to the summer sun without the fear of accidental exposure (if you know what we mean). Dresses and skirts can be tricky in that arena, especially on windy days!

When it comes to summer shorts, most denim is an absolute no in the comfort department. So what’s left? Flowy shorts! Whether made of linen, lightweight cotton or a blend of comfy materials, flowy shorts are the perfect alternative to denim shorts, skirts and dresses.

So if you’re ready to kick up your summer style with some comfy shorts that flatter your shape, read on for 15 of our favorites. Any pair perfectly with a white tank!

1. Vacationing somewhere: We love the rich mom flair of these comfy shorts. A decorative tie makes them extra trendy — originally $25, now $24!

2. New favorite: These are probably the most comfortable shorts that exist . . . seriously. Pesticide-free organic cotton makes them airy and gentle — $62 at Carve Designs!

3. Smocked waist: If you’re looking for a flattering pair of shorts, look no further than this pair! Smocked material keeps everything tucked in — originally $12, now $11 at Walmart!

4. Super classy: Something about a belt tie gives any pair of shorts a luxe look. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, these shorts are extra lightweight — $27 on Amazon!

5. Free People: Hey there, boho beauty! These linen-looking shorts have rolled cuffs, front slant pockets and a weathered design — $68 at Nordstrom!

6. Athleisure queen: lululemon lounge shorts are worth every penny. You’ll have plenty of room to move in these breezy bottoms without any constriction — $58 at lululemon!

7. Beach day: These flare shorts have a stretchy waistband, airy gauze feel and bright blue hue that screams summer. Other vibrant colors available — $30 at Target!

8. Tie waist: How classy are these? You’ll love the way you feel in these leisure shorts . . . your pocketbook will, too — originally $10, now $6 at Walmart!

9. Cargo girl: Utility-looking dresses and shorts are having a moment right now. These festive shorts will help you nail the trend in stride — $40 at Nordstrom!

10. Button up: We can’t get over the button-up design of these casual shorts! A high-rise style makes them flattering, too — $28 on Amazon!

11. Date night: These shorts are nice enough to wear with strappy sandals and a blouse to your favorite restaurant. There are four floral varieties to choose from — $27 on Amazon!

12. Functionally cute: If you love midday walks, you’re going to love these lightweight shorts with spacious pockets for all of your essentials — $10 at Walmart!

13. Crowd favorite: Nearly 400 reviewers give these shorts five stars! “Ok obsessed with how thin and comfortable especially with this heat! They look dressy…” — originally $27, now $15 at Old Navy!

14. A total steal: The deal on these shorts almost doesn’t seem real. Grab it in one of 13 different colors, some bright and others neutral — $3 at Walmart!

15. Ultra-versatile: Wear these flowy pants with sneakers, sandals, heels or flip-flops . . . or all of the above! The waistband is secure but not too tight — $29 on Amazon!