Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s rare to find a moisturizer that works for all skin types and for all ages, but L’Oreal’s formulas have been proven to check all the boxes. Each cream helps to hydrate the skin, and many include anti-aging ingredients to ward off lines and wrinkles. If you’re on the hunt for a new skincare product to add to your routine, try the Revitalift Triple Power Face Moisturizer — just $21 (originally $24) at Walmart!

Related: The 17 Best Hydrating Moisturizers in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The whole purpose of moisturizers is that they’re hydrating, but some are better at that job than others. If you have dry skin or just want a moisturizer that will quench your skin’s thirst, start with […]

The L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Face Moisturizer promises to visibly reduce wrinkles and brighten the skin after one week. It seems too good to be true, but thousands of reviewers confirm it works! The secret is in the formula which is packed with anti-aging ingredients like pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. The combination of ingredients help to brighten and smooth the complexion. The cream has a thick texture that melts into the skin without leaving a greasy finish behind. It’s also dermatologist-tested and approved for sensitive skin.

Get the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Face Moisturizer for $21 (originally $24) at Walmart!

Reviewers of all ages say they see results from L’Oreal’s moisturizer.

“It actually works!!!” one shopper exclaimed. “At the old age of 85, l had many wrinkles. l still have some that are deep, but not as deep as before using this product. The smaller wrinkles are about gone.”

“I’m in love with this cream; you see results in a week, no bs,” another said. “The cream is very creamy, feels good on my face. Doesn’t cause me to breakout, which is awesome bc I have very sensitive skin.”

“I could tell a difference after a week,” a final reviewer said. “The key is to use it consistently. I have other skin products I have paid more for, and it took a while to realize I can get the same results from this cream for less, so I’ve basically stopped trying other options and have stuck with this for years.”

See the results for yourself and stock up while it’s marked down at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Face Moisturizer for $21 (originally $24) at Walmart!