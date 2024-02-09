Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding your set of go-to makeup products is a must! Mascara is a necessity that beauty lovers gravitate toward to complete their makeup looks. But what about when your tried-and-true mascara isn’t delivering the results it used to provide? Victoria Justice, known for her roles in Victorious and Zoey 101, knows how to serve up a bold eye makeup look — and we found her favorite mascara for just $11 at Target!

In an interview with The Strategist, Justice said this is her favorite mascara because of its accessibility. “My mom also introduced me to this mascara years ago when it first came out,” Justice told the publication. “I’ve tried others since, but I haven’t really loved another mascara as much as this one. The formula really lengthens lashes while separating them, and it’s buildable. The wand is super-thin, so I can really dig into my lashes and apply the mascara fully. This is really the only mascara I use.”

Related: Days Left! Get Up to 50% Off in the Nordstrom Winter Sale The Nordstrom Winter Sale is here! That means bestselling brands are now up to 50% off — and we’re filling up our shopping bag like it’s our last time shopping, well, ever. It’s the only way! Whether you need new clothes for spring, updated beauty buys for your vanity or home picks to freshen up […]

The L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara has the capacity to become your new go-to beauty product — seriously! This mascara strives to amplify your lashes with intense length — up to 60% longer lashes — and lash-by-lash separation. L’Oreal uses a washable formulation for this mascara, and it comes ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested.

Get the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara for $11 at Target!

Also, this mascara’s applicator has two sides: a flat side to visibly enhance lash length and a comb side to separate lashes to prevent clumping. To apply this mascara, you can either use it on bare lashes right before you walk out of the door for a more natural look, or you could pop it on after you fully glam your face. It comes in four color options to help you seal the deal on your look!

While reviewing and using this lash-defining mascara, one reviewer gushed, “I was a bit nervous to purchase this. I’ve heard lots of good and bad things about it. But nevertheless, I decided to get it anyway, and oh. my. gosh. This might be the best mascara I have ever invested in! It applies smoothly, and the wand makes sure mascara gets on every lash. This mascara makes my lashes look long, separated and lush. I love it!”

One more Target reviewer noted, “Hands down my most favorite mascara ever! It makes my lashes look sooooo long. It’s almost as if I have false lashes on. I love that the applicator allows me to separate my lashes. Nothing is worse than having clumped-together lashes that end up looking like you have spider legs on your face.”

Achieving beautiful lashes can take a little work, but this Victoria Justice-approved option could elevate your distinct makeup looks even more!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara for $11 at Target!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from L’Oreal Paris here, and don’t forget to scope out Target’s beauty section for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Discover My Secret to Long-Lasting Seductive Lashes (Hint: It's Chanel) When it comes to achieving seductive lashes, the market is inundated with numerous options, making it overwhelming to choose. We’re bombarded with promises of fuller, longer, clump-free lashes — among other bold claims. But do these products actually make good on their promises? Do they provide long-lasting results? After years of testing various lash formulas, […]