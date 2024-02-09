Your account
Days Left! Get Up to 50% Off in the Nordstrom Winter Sale

By
San Francisco Flagship Nordstrom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Nordstrom Winter Sale is here! That means bestselling brands are now up to 50% off — and we’re filling up our shopping bag like it’s our last time shopping, well, ever. It’s the only way!

Whether you need new clothes for spring, updated beauty buys for your vanity or home picks to freshen up your space for the warmer weather ahead, this is the sale to shop. It only lasts until February 15 — and products could sell out even sooner — so let’s start shopping. Check out favorite picks below to get inspired!

Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress

nordstrom-winter-sale-skims-dress
Nordstrom

The icon, the legend, the dress that makes shoppers “feel like Marilyn Monroe and Kim K all in one.” Now on sale in numerous colors!

$90You Save 31%
On Sale: $62
See it!

Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum

nordstrom-winter-sale-perricone-md-serum
Nordstrom

Been wanting to splurge on an under-eye treatment but haven’t been able to commit to the purchase? How does saving over $20 sound?

$75You Save 29%
On Sale: $53
See it!

Ugg Erie Cable Knit Accent Pillow

nordstrom-winter-sale-ugg-pillow
Nordstrom

Cozy like a sweater — but as a chic accent on your couch!

$68You Save 60%
On Sale: $27
See it!

Coney Island Alpine Slopes Quilted Bomber Jacket

nordstrom-winter-sale-coney-island-jacket
Nordstrom

Need a cute jacket to get you through the weird transitional weather that overlaps winter and spring? This warm-but-not-too-warm jacket is it!

$99You Save 40%
On Sale: $59
See it!

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

nordstrom-winter-sale-tory-burch-minnie-flats
Nordstrom

With nearly 6,600 reviews, these flats pretty much speak for themselves. If you’ve been wanting a pair — or wanting another pair in new color — you’ll find five colorways currently on sale!

$258You Save 47%
On Sale: $137
See it!

Nécessaire The Scalp Serum

nordstrom-winter-sale-necessaire-scalp-serum
Nordstrom

Fine, thinning hair? This amazing serum could lead to hair growth and help strengthen your scalp’s protective barrier!

$65You Save 37%
On Sale: $41
See it!

Now Designs Valentine Mug

nordstrom-winter-sale-heart-mug
Nordstrom

Obviously this mug is cute for a Valentine’s Day gift, but we’d definitely use it year round!

$15You Save 40%
On Sale: $9
See it!

Ray-Ban 50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

nordstrom-winter-sale-ray-bans
Nordstrom

Is a wardrobe ever fully complete without a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers? Now is your chance to save!

$221You Save 20%
On Sale: $177
See it!

BP. Crop Rib Cardigan

nordstrom-winter-sale-bp-cardigan
Nordstrom

Button it up and wear it as a top or unbutton it and wear it as a layer. Whatever you do, make sure to check out every color — they’re all on sale!

$49You Save 41%
On Sale: $29
See it!

Wary Meyers x Disney Mickey & Friends Choose Your Own Design Candle

nordstrom-winter-sale-disney-candle
Nordstrom

Such a fun idea for Disney fans! This customizable candle smells like delicious gingerbread too!

$50You Save 60%
On Sale: $20
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Winter Sale here!

