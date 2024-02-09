Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We used to not really give our pajamas a second thought. A comfy T-shirt, a pair of old basketball shorts — whatever was around. Of course, we didn’t feel very cute or stylish wearing these, but we didn’t necessarily have to.

We then discovered that we wanted to. The second we tried on a silky, matching pajama set, our minds were changed. Not only could we feel like little sleeping angels as we snoozed, but we could totally start embracing rom-com energy around the house as well. Obviously, we wear our PJs outside of the blankets too!

Get the Sapjon Satin Two-Piece Pajama Set (originally $39) now starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

These pajamas are made with a smooth, glossy satin created to look and feel like mulberry silk (while costing way less). The short-sleeve shirt has a notched collar, an accent pocket at the chest and a button-up placket. If you look closely, each button actually has a crystal-esque rhinestone accent! The detail is next level.

As for the bottoms, you have a stretchy drawstring waistband to keep you comfy, plus a short length to keep you cool in warmer weather (or if you’re a hot sleeper). Our favorite part is the fluttery ruffle hem! Both pieces have vertical stripes throughout — except for at that hem and the cuffs of the sleeves.

This pink and white striped version has the best deal of the moment, but there are actually 12 total colorways. You’ll find other stripe color combos, solids with contrast piping, leaf and leopard prints and more.

“You’ll want every color,” one shopper said. “I’m obsessed with these PJs. They are so soft, fit comfortably, and are ADORABLE. They look so much more expensive than their reasonable price tag.”

This machine-washable pajama set will have you feeling totally cute and put-together, even when you’re snacking on the couch during a Sunday movie marathon. And hey, if a delivery driver unexpectedly rings the doorbell? No problem. You’re past the “I need to get dressed” panic when you’re wearing this set!

Not your style? See more from Sapjon here and explore more sleep and lounge sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

