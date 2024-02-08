Your account
This No. 1 Bestselling Lego Bouquet Is on Sale — and Ships Fast for Valentine’s Day

Lego Icons Flower BouquetAmazon

Valentine’s Day is coming up quickly! Still struggling to figure out what to gift your significant other, crush or BFF? Didn’t realize you were running short on time? No worries! Let’s find you the perfect idea right now.

Our pick is a number one bestseller with over 19,000 Amazon reviews — and it just so happens to be 20% off right now. It has super fast shipping on Prime, and it’s just the right mix of uniquely modern and traditionally romantic. Let’s shop!

Get the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet (originally $60) on sale for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

This gift hits all of the right nostalgic notes while nailing the romance of Valentine’s Day. It’s a Lego bouquet from the brand’s Botanical Collection, and it’s the perfect alternative to real flowers. Unlike a regular bouquet, this one doesn’t wither or require meticulous care. It can stay in your loved one’s life forever! Symbolic, no?

This buildable bouquet features flowers and leaves including roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses. You’ll receive 15 stems altogether. That’s 756 pieces — no, this is not a project for kids!

One very cool thing about this building set is that your arrangement is customizable in multiple ways. Not only can each stem be placed where you like, but the lengths can be adjusted. The flowers have posable petals and leaves as well! Check out the reviewer photos to see how different people displayed their finished product.

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set - Artificial Flowers with Roses, Home Accessories or Valentine Décor for Him and Her, Gift for Valentines Day, Botanical Collection for Adults, 10280
LEGO
You save: 20%

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet

$48$60
This bouquet, which includes elements made with sustainable, plant-based materials, is an even better gift idea when you realize it’s a date night activity you can do together. This adds even more to this gift’s value!

“Building it was a breeze,” one reviewer wrote about this kit. “With clear instructions and a fun assembly process, it’s a 2/10 in difficulty but a 10/10 in enjoyment!” They also added, “Gifting this to my partner was a joyous moment,” noting that “the shared experience of building it together was the icing on the cake.”

We don’t know how long this sale will last, and with less than a week until Valentine’s Day, you’ll want to grab this gift as soon as . . . well, now!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Lego here and explore other Valentine’s Day gift ideas here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

