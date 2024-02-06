Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Galentine’s Day is coming up! The holiday, which was originally coined by Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, is a day to go out with your besties and celebrate your friendship. Gifts are usually involved too!

We all know that a true best friend feels more like a sister — “LYLAS” is a thing, after all. So let’s grab a gift that reflects that. Instead of a traditional friendship bracelet, this year, we want you to check out this Morse code bracelet!

Get the JoycuFF Inspirational Morse Code Bracelet in “Unbiological Sister” for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

This gold bracelet (also available in silver!) doesn’t have any lettering — or, at least it doesn’t seem to at first. It actually uses Morse code beads to keep things subtle, spelling out “unbiological sister.” How sweet is that?

What we love about this Morse code take on a friendship bracelet is that because of its minimalist design, it can be worn with both professional and more formal looks, as opposed to just casual. It’s a great bracelet for stacking too!

This dainty bracelet is made of stainless steel, making it durable, hypoallergenic and lead-free. It has an adjustable clasp, able to fit most wrists, and it comes with an elegant gift box. It also includes a decoder card. Remember when you and your BFFs used to make up secret languages as kids? Now you can start communicating via Morse code!

While we chose the “Unbiological Sister” version of this bracelet, the dropdown list has loads of options that could suit Galentine’s Day: Soul Sister, My Person, Best F*cking Friend, BFF, Bestie and so many more. Make sure to check out your choices to see which best suits your other half!

Not your bestie’s style? Shop more from JoycuFF here and explore more Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day gift ideas here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

