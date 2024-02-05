Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Best Gifts for Friends With February Birthdays

By
February birthdays
Various

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the Age of Aquarius — and also Pisces! Valentine’s Day might get the most attention this month, but February birthdays deserve the love too. We rounded up a list of the 15 best gifts to get your besties who are celebrating their birthday in the shortest month of the year. And because 2024 is a leap year, make sure you don’t forget about friends with birthdays on February 29!

Related: 15 Best Gifts for Women With February Birthdays

From cozy winter essentials to fun games and activities, these presents are perfect for February birthdays. Shop our seasonal picks below!

For the Fan of Fragrances: Homesick Birthday Party Scented Candle

Homesick birthday candle | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

You can’t go wrong with this Birthday Party Candle by Homesick! Channel the classic scent of a birthday cake (butter, cream and vanilla) with this festive fragrance.

See It!

Get the Homesick Birthday Party Scented Candle for just $23 (originally $38) at Amazon!

For the Person Who Craves Connection: We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

We're Not Really Strangers card game | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

We’re Not Really Strangers cultivates connection through thought-provoking questions and conversation starters. With over five million followers on Instagram, this viral card game has gained popularity by bringing people together in a fun and meaningful way. Highly recommend!

See It!

Get the We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game for just $25 at Amazon!

For the Cozy Cutie: Smiley Face Slippers

Smiley face slippers | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

 

Stay warm in winter and beyond with these smiley face slippers! Available in multiple color combos, this fuzzy footwear will brighten your day.

See It!

Get the Smiley Face Slippers for just $17 at Amazon!

For the Sporty Swiftie: ’47 NFL Super Bowl LVIII Hat

Super Bowl hat | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

Baby, let the games begin! Get ready for the Super Bowl by shopping this Chiefs hat for your favorite sports fan or Swiftie.

See It!

Get the ’47 NFL Super Bowl LVIII Hat for just $34 at Amazon!

For the Introspective Individual: Intelligent Change x Revolve Five-Minute Journal

Intelligent Change x REVOLVE Five Minute Journal in Pink Sangria

This five-minute daily journal encourages self-reflection. We LOVE the hot pink aesthetic, especially for Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day.

See It!

Get the Intelligent Change Five-Minute Journal for just $29 at Revolve!

For the February Foodie: Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper

popcorn popper | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

It’s too cold to do anything but curl up on the couch at home! Take your movie marathon to the next level with this adorable popcorn popper, available in mint and other vibrant colors.

See It!

Get the Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper for just $11 (originally $13) at Amazon!

For the Modern Minimalist: Carrot’s Den Donut Vase Set of 2

Carrot's Den donut vase | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

Don’t these donut vases look so expensive? Surprise: this set of two only costs $40! If your BFF appreciates modern art or chic minimalism, then this decor will be a huge hit.

See It!

Get the Carrot’s Den Donut Vase Set of 2 for just $40 at Amazon!

For the Beauty Buff: Sol de Janeiro Jet Set

Sol de Janeiro Jet Set | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

The no. 1 bestselling skincare set on Amazon, this Sol de Janeiro Jet Set comes with the cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist and Brazilian 4 Play Body Wash. Smell like a tropical vacation with this gift set of viral beauty products!

See It!

Get the Sol de Janeiro Jet Set for just $30 at Amazon!

For the Tech-Obsessed: JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL waterproof speaker | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

Take the party on the go with this portable Bluetooth Speaker. Cute and compact, this waterproof device is ideal for travel.

See It!

Get the JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $29 (originally $40) at Amazon!

For the Sleeping Beauty: Slip Aprés Ski Silk Sleep Mask

Slip Aprés Ski Mask | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

In honor of my brother’s birthday today, I’m sharing this Slip Silk Sleep Mask he gave me, one of the best gifts I’ve ever received. The silky-smooth material feels heavenly soft over your eyes, blocking out light so you can get your beauty sleep. And I’m smitten with the Aprés Ski design for winter!

See It!

Get the Slip Aprés Ski Silk Sleep Mask for just $50 at Amazon!

For the Crafty Queen: Craft Crush Jewelry-Making Kit

jewelry-making kit | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

Friendship bracelets, anyone? Unleash your inner child with this creative jewelry-making kit with a variety of different materials in a neutral color palette.

See It!

Get the Craft Crush Jewelry-Making Kit for just $20 at Amazon!

For the Workout Woman: Bala Bangles Adjustable Wrist and Ankle Weights

Bala Bangles | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

Step up your fitness game with these fan-favorite Bala Bangles! These adjustable wrist and ankle weights add an extra challenge to your everyday workouts or neighborhood walks.

See It!

Get the Bala Bangles Set of 2 for just $55 at Amazon!

For the Plant Person: Disco Ball Planter

disco ball planter | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

Groovy, baby! This disco ball planter will elevate your succulents or shrubs.

See It!

Get the Disco Ball Planter for just $28 (originally $35) at Amazon!

For the Skincare Supporter: NanoSteamer Ionic Facial Steamer

NanoSteamer skincare device | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

This NanoSteamer is the no. 1 bestseller in facial steamers on Amazon! Especially with this dry winter weather, this steamer can help humidify a room, improve skincare and remove makeup.

See It!

Get the NanoSteamer Iconic Facial Steamer for just $34 (originally $50) at Amazon!

For Someone in Need of Self-Care: Back and Neck Massager with Heat

back and neck massager | best gifts for friends with February birthdays
Amazon

Sit back, relax and enjoy the relaxation of this back and neck massager. With three adjustable speeds and a heat function, this device reduces muscle tension and relieves stress. Heaven!

See It!

Get the Back and Neck Massager with Heat for just $36 at Amazon!

Related: 15 of the Best Gifts for Mothers With February Birthdays

Before after feet care concept, female foot, chiropody isolated on white background, studio shot

Deal of the Day

20% Off! Get Cracked Feet Ready for Spring With These Moisturizing Socks View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!