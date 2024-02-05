15 Best Gifts for Friends With February Birthdays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the Age of Aquarius — and also Pisces! Valentine’s Day might get the most attention this month, but February birthdays deserve the love too. We rounded up a list of the 15 best gifts to get your besties who are celebrating their birthday in the shortest month of the year. And because 2024 is a leap year, make sure you don’t forget about friends with birthdays on February 29!

From cozy winter essentials to fun games and activities, these presents are perfect for February birthdays. Shop our seasonal picks below!

For the Fan of Fragrances: Homesick Birthday Party Scented Candle

You can’t go wrong with this Birthday Party Candle by Homesick! Channel the classic scent of a birthday cake (butter, cream and vanilla) with this festive fragrance.

Get the Homesick Birthday Party Scented Candle for just $23 (originally $38) at Amazon!

For the Person Who Craves Connection: We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

We’re Not Really Strangers cultivates connection through thought-provoking questions and conversation starters. With over five million followers on Instagram, this viral card game has gained popularity by bringing people together in a fun and meaningful way. Highly recommend!

Get the We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game for just $25 at Amazon!

For the Cozy Cutie: Smiley Face Slippers

Stay warm in winter and beyond with these smiley face slippers! Available in multiple color combos, this fuzzy footwear will brighten your day.

Get the Smiley Face Slippers for just $17 at Amazon!

For the Sporty Swiftie: ’47 NFL Super Bowl LVIII Hat

Baby, let the games begin! Get ready for the Super Bowl by shopping this Chiefs hat for your favorite sports fan or Swiftie.

Get the ’47 NFL Super Bowl LVIII Hat for just $34 at Amazon!

For the Introspective Individual: Intelligent Change x Revolve Five-Minute Journal

This five-minute daily journal encourages self-reflection. We LOVE the hot pink aesthetic, especially for Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day.

Get the Intelligent Change Five-Minute Journal for just $29 at Revolve!

For the February Foodie: Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper

It’s too cold to do anything but curl up on the couch at home! Take your movie marathon to the next level with this adorable popcorn popper, available in mint and other vibrant colors.

Get the Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper for just $11 (originally $13) at Amazon!

For the Modern Minimalist: Carrot’s Den Donut Vase Set of 2

Don’t these donut vases look so expensive? Surprise: this set of two only costs $40! If your BFF appreciates modern art or chic minimalism, then this decor will be a huge hit.

Get the Carrot’s Den Donut Vase Set of 2 for just $40 at Amazon!

For the Beauty Buff: Sol de Janeiro Jet Set

The no. 1 bestselling skincare set on Amazon, this Sol de Janeiro Jet Set comes with the cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist and Brazilian 4 Play Body Wash. Smell like a tropical vacation with this gift set of viral beauty products!

Get the Sol de Janeiro Jet Set for just $30 at Amazon!

For the Tech-Obsessed: JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Take the party on the go with this portable Bluetooth Speaker. Cute and compact, this waterproof device is ideal for travel.

Get the JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $29 (originally $40) at Amazon!

For the Sleeping Beauty: Slip Aprés Ski Silk Sleep Mask

In honor of my brother’s birthday today, I’m sharing this Slip Silk Sleep Mask he gave me, one of the best gifts I’ve ever received. The silky-smooth material feels heavenly soft over your eyes, blocking out light so you can get your beauty sleep. And I’m smitten with the Aprés Ski design for winter!

Get the Slip Aprés Ski Silk Sleep Mask for just $50 at Amazon!

For the Crafty Queen: Craft Crush Jewelry-Making Kit

Friendship bracelets, anyone? Unleash your inner child with this creative jewelry-making kit with a variety of different materials in a neutral color palette.

Get the Craft Crush Jewelry-Making Kit for just $20 at Amazon!

For the Workout Woman: Bala Bangles Adjustable Wrist and Ankle Weights

Step up your fitness game with these fan-favorite Bala Bangles! These adjustable wrist and ankle weights add an extra challenge to your everyday workouts or neighborhood walks.

Get the Bala Bangles Set of 2 for just $55 at Amazon!

For the Plant Person: Disco Ball Planter

Groovy, baby! This disco ball planter will elevate your succulents or shrubs.

Get the Disco Ball Planter for just $28 (originally $35) at Amazon!

For the Skincare Supporter: NanoSteamer Ionic Facial Steamer

This NanoSteamer is the no. 1 bestseller in facial steamers on Amazon! Especially with this dry winter weather, this steamer can help humidify a room, improve skincare and remove makeup.

Get the NanoSteamer Iconic Facial Steamer for just $34 (originally $50) at Amazon!

For Someone in Need of Self-Care: Back and Neck Massager with Heat

Sit back, relax and enjoy the relaxation of this back and neck massager. With three adjustable speeds and a heat function, this device reduces muscle tension and relieves stress. Heaven!

Get the Back and Neck Massager with Heat for just $36 at Amazon!

