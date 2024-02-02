Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Need a gift for a mother with a February birthday? It might be your own mom, a good friend, a work bestie, your wife or another family member. She probably has a lot going on — so let’s treat her to something nice!

Whether you’re shopping for a new mom, a mom of multiple young children or an empty nest mom, we have some fabulous gift ideas for you for mothers with February birthdays. A few are mom-specific, while others will pique the interest of any woman around this time of year. Prices range from $19 to $195. Let’s shop!

For the New Mom

Switching from designer purses to diaper bags can be a little bit of a drag . . . until you gift her with this Dagne Dover diaper backpack. Sleek, pretty, subtle yet intentional, this sustainable backpack has over 1,700 reviews for a reason!

Get the Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack for $195 at Dagne Dover! Available in seven colors, plus Air Mesh variations!

For the Mom Searching for Self-Care Time

Busy moms don’t always have an ample amount of time to bust out a comprehensive self-care routine — but that doesn’t mean we can’t help them sneak little snippets into their day. This silky dry body oil is great because it’s a lightweight mist that absorbs super quickly, letting her skip the downtime if necessary. So good for winter!

Get the Tocca Giulietta Scented Dry Body Oil for just $54 at Amazon! Available in five variations! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

For the Mom Who Hates the Cold

Not everyone with a February birthday is going to be a huge fan of the cold. If she just wants to stay warm, this puffer scarf is going to make her very happy. It can be washed in the machine and tumbled dry too, making it a nice choice for moms with younger kids, especially!

Get the Wunder Puff Scarf for $98 at lululemon!

For the Mom Who Manifests

Any mom who practices manifestation and affirmations will appreciate one of these pretty beaded bracelets. There are multiple great options, though the gold-plated Fearless bracelet is definitely a nice choice for Taylor Swift fans!

Get the Inspired Voices Inspirational Bracelet for just $19 at Amazon! Available in 12 variations! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

For the Mom With Long Hair

This is a a really fun and unique twist on a classic women’s gift. This set comes with two adorable, oversized scrunchies — but the surprise is that they’re made with microfiber to help absorb water! Wet hair on the go? No problem!

Get the Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchie, 2-Pack for just $18 at Amazon! Available in five colorways!

For the Sentimental Mom

While a great choice for a new mom or mom-to-be, this keepsake box can also work for moms who have kept their older child’s baby things but don’t have a sleek, organized storage solution like this. This vault box can be passed down over time too!

Get the Savor Vault Baby Keepsake Box for just $65 at Nordstrom! Available in two colors!

For the Stressed Mom

Heating pads are great for soothing sore muscles and stressed heads, but the basic rectangular ones don’t leave much room for multitasking. This weighted pad will wrap around her shoulders and stay in place so she can wear it while she works, takes care of chores or watches a movie with her family. The heat will feel nice in the February cold too!

Get the Niuonsix Weighted Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders for just $40 at Amazon! Available in three colors! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

For the Makeup-Loving Mom

Whether she’s into full glam or no-makeup makeup, a gift from Charlotte Tilbury will have her eyes sparkling with excitement. Anything from the site is great, but we say your best bet is this lip kit, featuring the new Charlotte’s Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick and the iconic Lip Cheat pencil!

Get the Charlotte’s Hollywood Beauty Icon Lip Kit for just $57 at Charlotte Tilbury! Available in many combinations of your choice!

For the Busy, Busy, Busy Mom

Ever find yourself so busy that your coffee turns cold before you even get a chance to take a sip? Busy moms know the experience all too well. No more reheating in the microwave! Help keep her cup of joe (or tea!) hot with this warming coaster. Bonus: It has an auto shut-off feature, so no need to worry about distractions!

Get the Misby Mug Warmer for just $24 at Amazon! Available in four colors! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

For the Candle Collector Mom

Candles may be “typical” gifts, but they’re popular for a reason. Still, if you want your candle gift to stand out, this gift set is the perfect option. It has a distinct and delicious Japanese Citrus scent, a clean design — and clean soy wax! It also comes with long matches!

Get the Minimalist Candle + Matchbox Gift Set for just $32 at Brooklyn Candle Studio!

For the Mom Who’s Also a Dog Mom

If you’re shopping for a mom who has a beloved fur baby they adopted — especially a mutt — this dog DNA kit is an amazing gift idea. You can also upgrade to a version with health insights — or extensive health insights!

Get the Wisdom Panel Breed Discovery Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs starting at just $85 at Chewy! Three versions available!

For the Cozy Mom

We would almost never say no to a pair of slippers, but when it comes to these Mama Bear slippers, the answer is always going to be a resounding yes. The memory foam insole, the indoor/outdoor outsole, the size and color range — it’s easy to see why they have nearly 18,000 reviews!

Get the Dearfoams Mama Bear Slippers starting at just $20 at Amazon! Available in nine colorways! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

For the Mom Who “Doesn’t Want Anything”

No matter how much someone claims they “don’t want anything,” we understand wanting to grab them something anyway. This is where you should stick with something that doesn’t stick around — AKA a food gift! These chocolate-covered strawberries are absolutely lovely!

Get the Chocolate Covered Company Pink Belgian Chocolate-Covered Strawberries for just $46 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

For the Crafty Mom

A new hobby or art project can feel overwhelming, but The Woobles makes the process of learning something new fun again. If you’re shopping for a mom interested in crocheting, this is the kit to buy her. It comes with everything she needs to create a cute little critter — including super helpful, step-by-step tutorial videos!

Get The Woobles Learn to Crochet Kit for Beginners for just $35 at Amazon! Available in seven variations, plus a bundle! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

For the Mom Who’s All About Skincare

Her main routine may already be set, but any skincare fan will be stoked to open this facial mask set. Used by celebrities like the Kardashians and Drew Barrymore, this lifting treatment is next level for youthful skin and a radiant glow!

Get the All-In-One Facial Set (four treatments) for $110 at Hanacure!

