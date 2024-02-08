Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Thinking about your spring and late winter wardrobe? You know you need to change it up, but where to start, where to start? Well, you’ve made the right choice by starting with Us.

Right now, we’re still concentrated on knitwear, but instead of heavier, ultra-warm and cozy sweaters, we’re veering more toward lightweight, breathable pieces with a little more versatility. Something we won’t need to take off just because the sun suddenly comes out. Obviously, we’re looking to keep our spending low too. That’s why we’re adding this Amazon sweater to cart!

Get the Zesica Crew-Neck Pullover Sweater for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made of a soft, stretchy, loose knit. It’s even constructed of 60% viscose, so you know the breathability is going to be at the top of its game. Comfy yet airy, warm but cool — this sweater has it all!

When we say this sweater has it all, we’re including the visual design as well. It’s unbelievably cute! It has a slouchy fit with dropped shoulders and lantern sleeves, but our favorite part is the contrasting color-block bits.

The ribbed neckline, hem and cuffs are a different shade than the main body and sleeves of this sweater. Which shade, exactly? That’s up to you. There are many colorways to choose from!

This laid-back pullover sweater will be a key part of your new classic ‘fits all throughout the end of winter and spring. We have so many outfit ideas buzzing around in our head already. We can see it worn loose over a miniskirt with tights and boots, or partially tucked into a pair of straight-leg jeans with ballet flats.

How about pairing this sweater with leggings and tall riding boots for a relaxed yet elevated look, or with Bermuda shorts, socks and loafers for a model-off-duty vibe? Love, love love!

Not your style? Shop more from Zesica here and explore more pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

