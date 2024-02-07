This Color-Block Sherpa Pullover Has Total ‘90s Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re approaching that weird time between seasons where we never quite know how to dress. If we go too warm, we’ll end up quickly overheating and regretting our decision. But if we don’t go heavy enough, we’ll end up shivering and unhappy.

This is where a fleece does its best work. We’ll find ways to wear a fleece pullover year round, but now is absolutely the time to grab a new piece to prepare yourself for winter-to-spring weather. We have the perfect pick!

Get the Aoang Oversized Color-Block Sherpa Fleece Pullover (originally $46) for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Fleece Vest Looks Just Like Free People’s Version — But Costs 60% Less Ever fall in love with a piece on the internet — but can’t convince yourself to make the purchase? Maybe the price is too high or the shipping isn’t free. Even worse is when you’re ready with your credit card . . . but the item sells out. This is what’s happening with Us and […]

This is a quarter-button pullover — a slightly different take on the half-zip trend. It has snap buttons reaching down the adjustable neckline for a customizable design. It also has a relaxed fit for a slouchy-chic style, the fleece material keeping you cozy as can be.

It isn’t entirely fleece though! The color-block details come into play in nylon form. The windbreaker-style material runs along the neckline and also forms an zip pocket at the chest, creating a cute accent in a different shade!

This pullover, which has total ‘90s vibes, continues to impress with its side zipper pockets, its elasticized cuffs and hem and its overall cool girl, versatile vibe. It’s going to be your go-to layer for all types of weird weather, which we seem to be experiencing basically every day. It comes in 13 different colorways too!

Wear this pullover with jeans and booties or maybe a pair of cargo joggers and sneakers. Wear it on a hike with leggings and outdoorsy boots or wear it for a cozy night in with pajama pants and fuzzy slippers. We know we don’t have to tell you though. Once you own it, we’re sure you’ll find endless ways to wear it — and as often as possible!

Not your style? Shop more from Aoang here and explore more fleece outerwear here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us