If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to experience two trends at once, both denim-like pieces and cargo pants, there’s a great way to do just that. You don’t have to time travel, you don’t have to wear a pair of denim cargo pants, and you don’t have to pay some obscure designer hundreds of dollars. It’s a lot easier than that.

All you have to do is head to Walmart, where you can pick up this absolutely darling thermal shacket and cargo pant set, both of which look like they came to us straight from a warehouse in the ’90s in the very best way. This might be one of the most fun you’ve had getting dressed in a very, very long time.

Get Hard Tail Thermal Shacket Cargo Pant Set for just $40 at Walmart!

The Hard Tail Thermal Shacket Cargo Pant Set is a super snuggly, cuddly, and stylish set that looks like it could have been crafted from pillowy soft denim. It’s meant to be durable yet chic, soft and relaxing while fashionable, while serving some serious pocketage.

This two-piece set nets you both a shacket and cargo pant, both with an acid wash finish with two side pockets and chest pockets. There’s, uh, plenty of pockets. We can’t overstate that fact.

You get all this for just $40, which is a pretty great price for this kind of unique shacket look, we have to say. If you’ve been itching for something warm, but with a fun twist that most people won’t be expecting, you really can’t go wrong with this outfit.

This outfit is currently available in a wide variety of sizes, so if you’re ready to take the plunge, be sure to grab yours as soon as you can. They won’t last at this price, that’s for sure.

