Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Live Your Best ’90s Cargo Pocket Dream With This Shacket and Pant Set

By
Hard Tail Thermal Shacket Cargo Pant Set
Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to experience two trends at once, both denim-like pieces and cargo pants, there’s a great way to do just that. You don’t have to time travel, you don’t have to wear a pair of denim cargo pants, and you don’t have to pay some obscure designer hundreds of dollars. It’s a lot easier than that.

Related: 17 Flattering Shackets You Need to Add to Cart ASAP

All you have to do is head to Walmart, where you can pick up this absolutely darling thermal shacket and cargo pant set, both of which look like they came to us straight from a warehouse in the ’90s in the very best way. This might be one of the most fun you’ve had getting dressed in a very, very long time.

See it!

Get Hard Tail Thermal Shacket Cargo Pant Set for just $40 at Walmart!

The Hard Tail Thermal Shacket Cargo Pant Set is a super snuggly, cuddly, and stylish set that looks like it could have been crafted from pillowy soft denim. It’s meant to be durable yet chic, soft and relaxing while fashionable, while serving some serious pocketage.

Related: This Bestselling Shacket Is Made for Fall — And Over 25% Off

This two-piece set nets you both a shacket and cargo pant, both with an acid wash finish with two side pockets and chest pockets. There’s, uh, plenty of pockets. We can’t overstate that fact.

See it!

Get Hard Tail Thermal Shacket Cargo Pant Set for just $40 at Walmart!

You get all this for just $40, which is a pretty great price for this kind of unique shacket look, we have to say. If you’ve been itching for something warm, but with a fun twist that most people won’t be expecting, you really can’t go wrong with this outfit.

This outfit is currently available in a wide variety of sizes, so if you’re ready to take the plunge, be sure to grab yours as soon as you can. They won’t last at this price, that’s for sure.

Get Hard Tail Thermal Shacket Cargo Pant Set for just $40 at Walmart!

Related: Try the Cargo Pants Trend With These Bestselling Trousers

amazon-baebody-eye-gel-before-after

Deal of the Day

Is This Secret Prime Day? This Eye Gel With 25K Reviews Is Marked Down View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!