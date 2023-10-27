Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’d like to think that I’m young at heart, but when it comes to Gen Z fashion trends, I often feel old. Perhaps it’s the perfectionist in me or maybe it’s the fact that I’m a millennial, but I just can’t pull off the mismatched look. The younger generation has such an effortless sense of style, throwing unexpected outfits together from second-hand thrift shops. Meanwhile, I’m playing it a bit safer with my seasonal staples. But one trend that I suggest we all try is cargo pants.

While these baggy trousers may feel extra edgy at first glance, they’re actually approachable (in other words, not too cool for school). Cargo pants are not just popular with kids these days — this utilitarian style has made its way onto designer runways and into celebrity closets. Just look at the famous fashionistas featured in Vogue: Hailey Bieber, Kate Bosworth, Emily Ratajkowski and Lori Harvey!

If you want to give this style a spin, then I have the perfect pair of cargo pants for you! This Amazon bestseller is on sale for $32, so shop this steal ASAP.

Get the ZMPSIISA Women’s Cargo Pants for just $32 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

These top-rated cargo pants are age-appropriate, even if you normally never wear baggy pants. Think of this look as an off-duty outfit that you can dress up or down! Made from a high-quality cotton blend, this fabric is durable, comfortable and moisture-wicking. There are also eight pockets, a rarity with women’s pants! Who needs a purse when you have these pockets?

Available in black, brown, gray, green and khaki, these cargo pants fit right in with the classic fall colorway. Team these trousers with a white top or graphic tee and a leather jacket, along with boots or sneakers of your choosing.

Here’s what shoppers have to say about these cargo pants:

“These are THE cargo pants. So comfy, so flattering, feels like quality material. I ordered 5 pair of cargo pants from Amazon and these were by far the winner.”

“I have a big booty and these don’t poke out in the back. Also high waisted but not too high. Very comfortable and cute. Ordered other colors because I’m so obsessed.”

“Great pants. They are thicker, so they’ll keep you warm. The elastic allows for comfort in the waist. I have wider hips and these pants have room for the ladies with hips. Love these cargo pants so much I bought two!”

Give your blue jeans a break and shop these trendy trousers — on sale now!

