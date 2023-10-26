Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
To quote Taylor Swift, “I come back stronger than a ’90s trend.” She’s not wrong — and ’90s trends in fashion are especially hot right now! We’re loving all these style throwbacks, from cropped cardigans to cargo pants. Even when it’s not Halloween, we’ll be channeling Rachel from Friends, Felicity from (you guessed it) Felicity, Cher and Dionne from Clueless, Hilary from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Sally from When Harry Met Sally.
Stay fashion-forward in these ’90s-inspired fall fashion looks!
1. This oversized blazer means business! Such a versatile layering piece you can take from the office to out on the town — just $55!
2. This season, we’re all about cropped cardigans with high-waisted pants and skirts. This classic knit sweater make Us feel like the main character from a ’90s TV show (see above for examples) — just $35!
3. This plaid pleated skirt feels very Cher Horowitz. As if! Team this mini with an oversized sweater, tights and boots — just $31!
4. Lug-sole loafers are one of the top footwear trends of fall! Embrace the menswear aesthetic in these stylish shoes — just $40!
5. On pointe! These silver ballet flats by The Drop will elevate any outfit — just $40!
6. Baggy mom jeans are so ’90s! Pair these pants with a white tee and a belt to cinch your waist — originally $80, now just $42!
7. Back to school! This no. 1 bestselling sweater vest is effortlessly cool with a preppy touch — originally $35, now just $33!
8. Is it even fall is you’re not wearing flannel? This plaid shirt is a seasonal staple — just $27!
9. Keep it cozy in this oversized cable-knit sweater! Equal parts comfy and chic — just $50!
10. Cargo pants are currently trending, so kick it in these flattering utility pants — originally $40, now just $32!
11. If you ask Us, satin slip dresses never go out of style! But this silky design is particularly popular right now — just $42!
12. Baguette bags are the perfect going-out purse! Cute, compact and convenient, this little black bag will go with everything — just $27!
13. Turn up the heat in this sultry corset top that will showcase all your best features — originally $47, now just $33!
14. Bootcut jeans are back, baby! Shop this style that will make your legs your longer — just $43!
15. Another denim trend we’re loving is long jean skirts. And this maxi skirt is our top choice — just $47!
16. A simple white tee is a ’90s basic you can wear a million different ways: with mini skirts, under sweaters, tucked into jeans, etc. This T-shirt is an everyday essential — originally $12, now just $8!
17. Keep it cool in this faux-leather blazer! It’s an elevated take on a tailored jacket — originally $70, now just $50!
