Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to achieving seductive lashes, the market is inundated with numerous options, making it overwhelming to choose. We’re bombarded with promises of fuller, longer, clump-free lashes — among other bold claims. But do these products actually make good on their promises? Do they provide long-lasting results? After years of testing various lash formulas, I’ve found only one that consistently delivers exceptional results: Le Volume de Chanel Mascara (leave it to the French).

Related: I Wore YSL’s Lip Stain to My Wedding for Smudge-Proof Lips — Here’s My Honest Review We’ve all experienced it: that awkward moment when your date leans in for a kiss — only to pull away with a perfect pout stenciled across their face (we see you, Cillian Murphy at the Golden Globes). If you’re anything like me, you want a long-lasting color that doesn’t transfer or dry your lips out. […]

Its formula not only adds volume but also lengthens lashes, creating a captivating look every time. But don’t just take my word for it — several reviewers agree. Just look at this five-star review which enthusiastically states, “My favorite mascara. It curls and lengthens better than any other I’ve tried.”

Get Le Volume de Chanel Mascara at Macy’s for $40!

Believe me, I’ve searched for cheaper alternatives that provide the same results, but no matter how many dupes I try, none compare to Chanel. The closest I’ve come is L’Oreal’s Voluminous Million Lashes, which is fabulous in a pinch but falls short in comparison. Chanel’s cutting-edge mascara instantly adds volume and rich color with just one swipe, giving the illusion of longer and thicker lashes. I’m constantly asked if I’m wearing extensions, but with this formula, I don’t have to flirt with the idea of spending hundreds of dollars each month. While this product carries a hefty price tag of $40, it’s still much more affordable than monthly extensions.

Get Le Volume de Chanel Mascara at Macy’s for $40! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Utilizing natural waxes to enhance volume and fast-drying acacia gum to promptly set your curls, this finely bristled brush ensures even application and shapes your lashes flawlessly. For even better results, add La Base Mascara primer to your lashes before applying color — and watch your lids instantly pop!

Here’s a handy pro-tip I received: A makeup artist once suggested gently flicking my lashes left to right several times to achieve spidery-separated lashes, resulting in a defined, spikey look that emulates falsies. Plus, it has a waterproof finish for those days you need a good cry or a poolside splash (who doesn’t?!) that doesn’t flake or smudge. You’ll be sure to find a match available in black, brown or blue. Order now for a timely treat to yourself for Valentine’s Day (and any day after)!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us