We’ve all experienced it: that awkward moment when your date leans in for a kiss — only to pull away with a perfect pout stenciled across their face (we see you, Cillian Murphy at the Golden Globes). If you’re anything like me, you want a long-lasting color that doesn’t transfer or dry your lips out. On my quest, I tested hundreds of lip stains to find “the one” for my wedding, and am happy to report Yves Saint Laurent’s Vinyl Cream Lip Stain put a ring on it (a.k.a. exceeded expectations). Unlike typical lip stains known for their drying effect, this one boasts a creamy, non-sticky texture and provides full coverage in just one stroke. Seriously!

This is undoubtedly worth the splurge and has become a staple in my everyday lip routine, especially during the drier months. I highly recommend this stain if you’re after a long-lasting color that keeps your lips looking juicy and stays in place all day (and night) long. The diamond-shaped applicator effortlessly molds to the indent on your upper lip, ensuring seamless gliding from side to side. With just a swipe, it delivers a thick, plump coat. There’s no need for more!

I never leave the apartment without a balm or lip gloss in my pocket. If I forget, I go home or buy one immediately. My point? Hydration is my number one concern when it comes to anything touching my lips, which is why I am always on the hunt for the perfect lipstick or stain. This stain has a creamy finish that keeps moisture locked in and doesn’t feather or fade.

It seals in moisture while leaving behind a high-shine finish you can put on once and walk away, knowing it’s firmly locked in place. After the moment we both said “I do,” we kissed without any embarrassing smudges or transfers in front of a room full of witnesses. I danced the night away without ever reapplying, and I’m happy to say it held up all night long — even after eating five cotton candies, plus a Chick-fil-A sandwich (because this bride likes to eat).

Once you realize this is a lipstick, stain and gloss all in one, $45 starts to feel acceptable — if not a steal. While it comes in a 0.18 oz bottle that may seem small, you’ll soon discover that a little goes a long way. Its quality surpasses that of most stains, eliminating the need for frequent reapplication throughout the day.

Yves Saint Laurent’s Vinyl Cream Lip Stain was everything I dreamed of and more for my big day. For effortlessly hydrated, creamy-colored lips which require minimal maintenance, give it a try. You’ll be glad you did! It has won this writer’s (and bride’s!) stamp of approval.

