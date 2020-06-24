Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Can’t stop online shopping at the moment? Then there’s a good chance that you may have been indulging in Amazon’s massive Big Style Sale this week! Naturally, we’ve been keeping track of all the best deals on the site, and our latest discovery is a real winner.

Don’t believe Us? We found a pair of classic, comfortable Lucky Brand jeans on sale for over 50% off. A deal like this is a flash in the pan, so now is the time to get on it!

Get the Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Sweet Straight Jean (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

These jeans are mid-rise on the hips and have a straight leg. If you’re not familiar, know that this is a super-flattering style — especially if you feel self-conscious about your calves or don’t dig the skinny jean look. The looser leg gives these jeans a more easygoing feel than tighter denim, which is ideal for summer. They are still fitted throughout the thigh area, which gives the body a nice shape.

Make sure to consult the size chart before placing your order, and feel free to throw a couple in your cart if you can’t decide between two options. Also, the traditional blue wash on these jeans is a timeless shade — but there are seven other shades to choose from if you’re looking to mix it up!

You can snag this same style of Lucky Brand jeans in both darker and lighter blue washes, as well as black and white options. It doesn’t matter which you pick — each pair is going to be just as comfortable as the next. But for truly timeless denim, stick to the mid-blue wash. Numerous shoppers proclaim these were “made for curvy girls,” and we love to see it. Pick up a pair now!

