If saying goodbye to summer has you feeling down, don’t worry — that’s normal! We loved every minute of swimming, tanning, warm morning runs and eating cold watermelon by the pool, too. But fall has plenty of merits to offer and we know the perfect ways to boost your spirits, help you feel your best and get excited for the season ahead!

One of the best ways to fight post-summer blues is to get active, whether by taking a midday walk through the park or going an a.m. jog with the girls. Bonus points if your workouts are outdoors! Spending time in nature is another key to a healthier and happier fall, even when it starts to get ultra-chilly out.

Other ways to feel like a million bucks include incorporating mindfulness into your daily routine, journaling, practicing deep breathwork, eating healthy foods and wearing clothes you that feel comfortable in — both literally and figuratively — and that encourage you to reach your health goals.

The latter is hard to find, but not really . . . because lululemon exists. lululemon just dropped some new pieces that we simply can’t resist for our walks, runs, hot yoga sessions and rest days this fall. If you’re like Us and want to carry healthy habits through the cooler months, check out our top picks below!

See you on the mat . . .

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Everyone needs a go-to long-sleeve top for running, yoga and training alike. This lightweight top is made with minimal seams to prevent chafing. Added elastane keeps it extra stretchy for all those downward dogs!

Get the Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 for $78 at lululemon!

Align Corset Tank Top

Recreate Taylor Swift‘s recent denim corset look with a sporty-chic spin! Aside from providing light support, this tank is incredibly flattering, tucking in and contouring your midsection without squeezing.

Get the Align Corset Tank Top for $78 at lululemon!

Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag

You’re guaranteed to be the most fashionable gal in the class, on the court or at the grocery store when you rock this mini water-repellent bag. Designed for casual wear, you can style this as a shoulder bag or a crossbody!

Get the Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag for $78 at lululemon!

Softstreme Voluminous-Sleeve Pullover

The size, the fit, the style . . . we’re in love! This oversized pullover is made of a “peach-fuzz soft” blend of recycled polyester, modal and elastane with a 100% cotton lining to keep you just cool enough.

Get the Softstreme Voluminous-Sleeve Pullover for $148 at lululemon!

Cityverse Women’s Sneaker

It’s pumpkin spice latte season which means we all need a comfy pair of shoes to wear to the coffee shop. These shoes have a classic, clean look that is destined to enhance any athleisure ensemble. Custom cushioning and extra traction are just bonuses!

Get the Cityverse Women’s Sneaker for $138 at lululemon!

Cityverse Women’s Sneaker

Ready to look European? These classy pants can be worn everywhere from the office to the airport, pairing perfectly with a loose top and your favorite shoes. There are six different colors to choose from and we’re telling you . . . you’ll want them all!

Get the Softstreme Pintuck Mid-Rise Pant for $128 at lululemon!

3-in-1 Gym Duffle Bag

The proper workout bag will not only make you look like you have it all together, but feel like you do, too! This three-in-one bag has a separate compartment for shoes and dirty clothes, a detachable strap, plenty of interior pockets and more.

Get the 3-in-1 Gym Duffle Bag for $158 at lululemon!

License to Train High-Rise Short

If you’re always hot, there’s nothing wrong with wearing shorts around the house or to the gym. These abrasion-resistant four-inch shorts have a high-rise design and a quick-drying waistband that will keep you fresh all workout long!

Get the License to Train High-Rise Short for $88 at lululemon!