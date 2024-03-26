Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s finally active season, and that means it’s time for a lululemon refresh! New anything is exciting, but activewear is on a whole other level. Spring is the perfect time to clear out your old activewear and grab a few new things that’ll get you up and out the door for that 6 a.m. yoga class. We’re serious — having cute workout clothes is a huge motivator to show up and work hard . . . at least for Us!

When “cute” and “workout” are in the same sentence, of course we’re talking about lululemon! Everyone’s favorite activewear brand dropped some vibrant colors that are certain to brighten your wardrobe (and your mood). Even the bestsellers are spring-ified! We found the most vivid new hues of lululemon’s tried-and-true tops, bottoms, shoes and accessories and we’re telling you, you’re going to want them all. Scroll on to see our favorite activewear and loungewear picks in the spring collection — and just know, it was tough to narrow it down!

Align High-Rise Pant 25″

If you have a pair of these, you know why they’re an all-time bestseller! The stretchy, lightweight fabric wicks sweat to keep you cool, dry and comfortable all workout long.

Get the Align High-Rise Pant 25″ for $98 at lululemon!

Related: 13 Secretly Supportive Sandals You Could Walk Miles In Now that it’s officially spring, many of Us are either traveling somewhere warm or anxiously awaiting the turn of summer. The warmer temperatures are exciting, but we’re even more excited about the slew of new garments and colors that warmer temperatures bring — we trade coats for shorts, beiges for pastels and boots for sandals. […]

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt

Calling all runners! This slim-fitting top has built-in breathability, thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place and silver threads to tackle body odor.

Get the Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt for $78 at lululemon!

Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4″

These airy shorts have a built-in liner for extra coverage, pockets for your small essentials and an infinity drawcord that gives these a custom-feeling fit — what more could you need?

Get the Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4″ for $68 at lululemon!

Restfeel Slide

Time to get comfy! If you need a new everyday casual shoe, look no further than this slide. Dual-density cushioning and a foam lining will make these the most comfortable shoes you own.

Get the Restfeel Slide for $58 at lululemon!

Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant

You don’t have to be a dancer to feel wild and free! These cargo pants have plenty of pockets, room to breathe and a sporty style that’ll turn heads wherever you go.

Get the Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant for $128 at lululemon!

Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat

Baseball caps and ponytails can live in harmony — that is, if there’s room! This reflective running hat is designed to fit low and high ponytails alike.

Get the Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat for $38 at lululemon!

Related: This 'Life-Long Staple' Fragrance Will Become Your 'Absolute Favorite Perfume on Earth' If you’re considering changing your fragrance, we know that’s a mixed bag. On one hand, your current scent is fine and familiar, doesn’t give you a headache and doesn’t smell like an old antique shop (phew!); but on the other hand, it isn’t anything too notable, lasts for only a few hours, gets mixed reviews […]

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

If you don’t have a bodysuit yet, you need one! This garment is made of lululemon’s softest fabric and hugs your body with just enough stretch. The fabric is double-layered for extra coverage!

Get the Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit for $88 at lululemon!

Chargefeel 2 Mid Women’s Workout Shoe

These shoes will have you flying down the trails! Designed for running and training, these chic kicks fit like a sock while supporting your foot with dual foam cushioning.

Get the Chargefeel 2 Mid Women’s Workout Shoe for $148 at lululemon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more new arrivals at lululemon here!