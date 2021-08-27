These Slingback Heels Will Become Your New Fall Shoe Staple

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The fall is going to be here before we know it, and we’re beyond excited! Fall fashion is our ultimate favorite, and while we love the cozy sweaters and scarves, we can’t forget about all of the footwear we’re pumped to incorporate into our outfits.

In the summertime, it’s all about the open-toe action — but when it gets cooler out, we’re opting for closed-toe beauties. We might not be able to wear our favorite sandals, but this pair of pumps from M.M.LaFleur is sure to become a staple! These shoes are sophisticated, elevated and will team effortlessly with practically any look. We have all the scoop on what makes these heels special — and why we’re seriously in love with them!

There are so many details featured on these shoes that we need to talk about, but let’s start with the overall design. These shoes have a low heel that’s incredibly comfortable, but they don’t look too conservative or traditional. It’s only two inches high, but that’s all the height we need if we want to wear these shoes for hours on end. Another important trait of the heel is that it’s hand-painted and scratch-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about these shoes looking super scuffed after just a couple of wears!

The elegant pointed toe is also noteworthy. It boasts a classic design that oozes glamour, and anyone who spots you in these shoes will know you mean business. The final touch? That would have to be the croc-embossed leather, which adds some texture to the shoes and makes them a little more interesting and unique than similar styles on the market!

These heels are handcrafted in Italy, and it’s immediately visible how much time and effort went into producing each pair. They’re available in three different color options: Black, light grey and a dusty rose pink. You can rock these shoes with any type of outfit, be it casual or more dressed-up. They’re ideal for the office, weekend brunches or nights out with friends. If you want to look fabulous while running everyday errands, why not wear these shoes with some leggings and an oversized tee? We totally would!

