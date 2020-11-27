Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday at Macy’s? A pretty big deal. No, a humongous one. We always have fun searching through all of the different categories the site has to offer, from home, to clothes, to beauty, to shoes and jewelry. This year is a little different though. If you want to nab a fabulous find marked all the way down from Macy’s, you need to shop online. The physical stores are closed, so this is the only place to be!

We’ve rounded up a variety of sale picks we think everyone deserves to see this year, from earrings to vacuums and beyond. You only have one day to take advantage of these low, low prices, so let’s get to it!

1. This 60%-Off Ralph Lauren Coat

Unlike some way-too-oversized puffers we see, this Ralph Lauren coat is actually flattering and chic, and it has faux-leather and faux-fur accents!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Hooded Down Coat (originally $275) for just $110 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all women’s coats on sale at Macy’s!

2. This 57%-Off Royal Luxe Comforter

Ready to sleep peacefully all winter long like it’s your job? With this comforter, you’re about to be employee of the year!

Get the Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Twin Comforter (originally $120) for just $51 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all down comforters on sale at Macy’s!

3. These 80%-Off Sateen Sheets

You’re going to need some new sheets to go with that new comforter. Why not this majorly marked-down sateen set?

Get the AQ Textiles Camden Sateen 1250-Thread Count 4-Pc. Queen Extra-Deep Sheet Set (originally $210) for just $40 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all bed sheets on sale at Macy’s!

4. These 75%-Off Diamond Earrings

These diamond cluster earrings are $150 off, and any earring lover will deeply fall for the cluster stud design. Don’t miss out on this one!

Get the Diamond Cluster Stud Earrings (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver (originally $200) for just $50 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all earrings on sale at Macy’s!

5. This 52%-Off Ralph Lauren Blanket

This micromink blanket is so soft and lovely…and designer. Shoppers say they already own several and are now buying several as gifts!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Plush 66″ x 90″ Twin Blanket (originally $70) for just $34 with code BLKFRI at Macy’s with free shipping! Extra savings end November 28, 2020.

See all plush blankets on sale at Macy’s!

6. This 75%-Off Diamond Heart Necklace

Now this is a gift you can confidently give a loved one. This diamond heart necklace is a true (and sparkly) declaration of love!

Get the Diamond Heart 18″ Pendant Necklace (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver (originally $200) for just $50 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all necklaces on sale at Macy’s!

7. This 59%-Off Cashmere Scarf

A full-sized cashmere scarf for under $50? Either we’re dreaming or it’s definitely Black Friday at Macy’s!

Get the Charter Club Cashmere Ruffled Muffler Scarf (originally $100) for just $40 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all cashmere scarves on sale at Macy’s!

8. This 63%-Off Michael Kors Coat

This MK coat has both a hood and a wing collar, plus a metallic logo zipper for an unmistakable designer touch. Which color is your favorite?

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat (originally $275) for just $99.99 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all Michael Kors coats on sale at Macy’s!

9. This 48%-Off Clinique Gift Set

This set truly is “a little happiness.” It includes three purse-sized perfume sprays so you can always experience of a spritz of joy, wherever you are!

Get the Clinique 3-Pc. A Little Happiness Gift Set ($33 value) for just $10 at Macy’s! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all gift sets on sale at Macy’s!

10. This 75%-Off Tag Luggage Set

This set comes with three lightweight hardside suitcases of different sizes so you’ll be totally set for your next vacation!

Get the Tag Riverside 3-Pc Hardside Set (originally $400) for just $99.99 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all luggage sets on sale at Macy’s!

11. This 60%-Off Instant Pot

Instant Pots are the number one tool to really increase your confidence in the kitchen. Make everything from yogurt to to chicken in this 7-in-1 appliance!

Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Qt. 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker (originally $125) for just $50 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 29, 2020.

See all Instant Pots on sale at Macy’s!

12. This 59%-Off Office Chair

Still working from home? You need a comfy, adjustable chair in your life — just like this one!

Get the Office Star Mesh Task Chair (originally $219) for just $89 at Macy’s! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all desk chairs on sale at Macy’s!

13. This 70%-Off Shark Vacuum

The holidays are especially a messy time in most households, but vacuums are ultimately essentials throughout the whole year. This one is ready to help clean up both carpets and hard floors — for nearly $200 off!

Get the Shark Navigator Light Vacuum NV105 (originally $267) for just $80 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all vacuums on sale at Macy’s!

14. This 71%-Off Cashmere Sweater

It was exciting enough to find such a highly-reviewed cashmere sweater on sale, but we were even more thrilled when we saw the metallic flecks in the knit. Holiday sweater, secured!

Get the Charter Club Cashmere-Metallic V-Neck Sweater (originally $139) for just $40 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 28, 2020.

See all cashmere sweaters on sale at Macy’s!

15. This 25%-Off Swarovski Ornament

There is so much amazing holiday decor in this sale, including this Swarovski star ornament that looks like descended straight from “crystal winter wonderlands.” It has 90 facets, so it will catch every light on your tree and sparkle brilliantly!

Get the Swarovski Ice Star Ornament (originally $79) for just $59 at Macy’s with free shipping! Sale ends November 30, 2020.

See all holiday decor on sale at Macy’s!

16. This 66%-Off Cooling Mattress

Hot sleeper? Let this Beautyrest queen mattress cool you off with its AirCool foam. You’ll certainly find saving $800 on it to be quite refreshing too!

Get the Beautyrest BR800 12″ Medium Firm Mattress Set – Queen Split (originally $1,199) for just $400 at Macy’s! Also includes a free box spring! Sale ends November 30, 2020.

See all mattresses on sale at Macy’s!

17. This 50%-Off Armchair Set

This outdoor living set comes with two acacia wood chairs with water-resistant fabric cushions!

Get the Noble House Charleston Outdoor Armchair Set of 2 (originally $719) for just $359 with code BLKFRI at Macy’s! Extra savings end November 28, 2020.

See all outdoor patio furniture on sale at Macy’s!

Looking for more? Shop all Black Friday specials available at Macy’s here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!