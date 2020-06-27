Totally Over Your Favorite Bra? This Lace Bralette Is Pretty, Comfy and Fun

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Let Us tell you about our favorite bra. We hate it! It’s only our favorite by default. It’s simply the one we can leave on the longest without wanting to tear it off…which isn’t saying much. It’s our “favorite bra,” but we’d still rather go without it any day. Bras are just uncomfortable, and even when they feel okay, it’s usually because they have thrown their fashion sense completely out the window!

Our favorite dress brings us joy every time we put it on, to the point where we don’t want to take it off. We wish we could say the same about our favorite bra, but we just can’t. The thing about favorites, though, is that they can be replaced when something better comes along. If you’re ready to trade your current favorite bra for one you’ll actually love, then it’s time to Shop With Us!

Get the Mae Women’s High-Neck Lace Bralette starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020 but are subject to change.

The low price of this Mae bralette is even more incredible when you realize just how many stellar reviews it has. Shoppers are obsessed with it! Mae specifically creates pieces that are “as fun to wear as they are comfortable,” and this bralette has nailed it with its gorgeously soft lace and beautiful details!

This bra has an opaque bandeau layer in front with a lace overlay creating a high illusion neckline and a longer underbust band, both with scalloped edges. It’s beautiful on its own, but the lace also looks totally chic peeking out of a lower cut top. You’ll also find two adjustable straps making their way to the racerback construction on the other side, made entirely of sheer lace. The only part that isn’t lace is the stunning teardrop cutout in the center!

This bra comes in 20 colors, and there are a few different lace styles for you to choose from: stripe, geo and floral. Take your pick or grab all three! You’ll soon find yourself ditching all of the scratchy and tight bras of your past. Who needs them when you’ve finally found one worthy of that coveted favorite spot?

This bra is ideal for A to C cups, providing light support, but is available in sizes extra small to extra large. There’s a size chart to help you out too, so you’ll know which size will match your traditional cup size. Now that that’s taken care of, all that’s left to do is shop!

