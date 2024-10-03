Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Martha Stewart captivates us, whether she’s plating delicious dishes on screen or making us laugh via her Instagram page. But it’s her skin that really catches our eye. At 83 years old, Stewart’s complexion looks youthful and glowing, like she’s found the fountain of youth. However, the secret lies in her skincare routine, which includes the same Mario Badescu products she’s been using for years — including a body lotion that Stewart’s facialist Carmela Barabas confirms is one of the star’s favorites.

The Mario Badescu Body Lotion is made to nourish the skin thanks to its deeply hydrating formula. It’s crafted with olive oil to help condition, soften and smooth. Like other lotions, this one melts seamlessly into the skin, but it doesn’t leave a greasy or heavy feel behind that makes a mess on your clothes and sheets. It also has very little fragrance, making it safe for all skin types.

Amazon shoppers like that this lotion is non-greasy, easily absorbs, and smells and feels great once applied.

“I have extremely dry skin and I don’t like fragrance,” one shopper said. “This lotion has a very light natural scent that dissipates quickly and it feels fantastic going on. Leaves my skin soft and not at all sticky. Give it a try.”

“This lightweight lotion is a heavy hitter in performance,” another wrote. “It goes right into your skin pores with no greasy residue. There is very little scent, and it has become an everyday use lotion for me that I alternate with my lightweight oil. For the price point and its effectiveness, I will be a long-time customer of this brand of lotion.”

“I’ve only had this lotion a day, but I already love it,” read another glowing review. “It feels amazing and smells great. I even got Hub’s stamp of approval. My skin felt so soft and not dry at all after use. I also have the rose body wash and love that as well. I also love that even with super dry and dehydrated skin, as well as having sensitive skin with rosacea, that the Mario Badescu line seems to completely be a safe product thus far.”

The celebrity-approved moisturizer is just $10 at Amazon, making it an affordable beauty product you can keep stocked in your bathroom for any season!

