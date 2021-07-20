Shoppers Say This Retinol Cream Is Replacing Their Other Anti-Aging Products

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’re familiar with the wonderful world of anti-aging products, you’ve likely heard of retinol before. It’s a key component in a variety of treatments and serums that can help to fade fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful complexion. In fact, if you look through your skincare cabinet right now, at least one of your products is bound to have retinol prominently placed on the list of ingredients.

Basically, retinol is the crème de la crème — but considering how widely used it is, what makes a particular product stand out from the pack? While everyone’s skin is prone to react differently to certain products, shoppers are saying that Maryann retinol cream is replacing all of their other anti-aging staples!

This super moisturizing cream contains 3% retinol, which can help with a multitude of skin concerns that go far beyond anti-aging. If you do have fine lines and wrinkles that you want to smooth out, retinol is one of the best ways to get the job done. It’s a derivative of vitamin A, which helps to promote collagen production — and in turn improves skin elasticity and firmness. This moisturizer is also packed with hyaluronic acid, a crucial ingredient that leads to hydration and can also make your skin appear more supple! When these two powerhouse components work together, there’s no telling how much they can improve the appearance of your skin.

But when it comes to this retinol cream, the benefits don’t stop there! It can also help with eye puffiness and hyperpigmentation to even out your skin tone. It may even help with breakouts! Retinol can actually prevent dead skin cells from clogging up your pores, which is what often causes breakouts to happen in the first place. If you deal with occasional acne, this could be a helpful way to keep it at bay!

One shopper is completely obsessed, and says they were happy with their previous retinol product “until [they] tried this one.” They claim that it’s done absolute wonders for their skin, especially in the fine lines and wrinkles department. One reviewer even said that after using this twice daily for “less than a week,” they have seen serious improvements “in the fine lines all around [their] eyes.” Impressive, right? If you want to upgrade your current retinol regimen, give this option from Maryann a shot — it just may be what your skin is missing!

