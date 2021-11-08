Shoppers Say This Matrix Purple Shampoo Is ‘Like Magic’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Story time: haircare edition. The week before lockdown began, we tried to get an appointment at the salon because we were in need of a color touch-up. Unfortunately, our stylist was fully booked — and then the next thing you know, we were in quarantine for months on end with no solution in sight. Our roots were getting bad, and we desperately needed a quick fix — so, we made the rash decision to highlight our own hair from a box kit (never again). Our blonde locks immediately turned brassy and orange. It was a nightmare! That was when we discovered the magic of purple shampoo.

Known for neutralizing yellow tones, purple shampoo is a miracle for color-treated hair. The purple pigments balance out any unwanted brassiness and preserve your desired color. But don’t worry, it won’t turn your hair purple! We discovered the best purple shampoo by Matrix for blonde and silver tones, and this top-rated formula is available at Amazon for only $17!

Get the Matrix Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo for Neutralizing Yellow Tones for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Matrix Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo for Neutralizing Yellow Tones corrects yellow tones to maintain a cool blonde color. By neutralizing brassy warmth, this product eliminates dull undertones without stripping blonde or grey color. You’ll see results in just one wash!

Get the Matrix Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo for Neutralizing Yellow Tones for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

One shopper called this popular purple shampoo a “holy grail” hair product. Another said, “I bleach my hair and sometimes it looks a bit brassy. So I use this shampoo and it’s like magic. My hair is a beautiful blond.” Magic? Say less. This customer recommended the color-depositing shampoo for silver tones: “If you have gray hair and want it to look silvery/shiny beautiful, this is for you.” Skip the salon and use this shampoo instead. “I love that I can go around town and people ask who did my hair and I can share that this come from a shampoo bottle,” said one satisfied shopper. “I have naturally blonde hair now and it looks amazing.”

Revitalize your locks with Matrix purple shampoo, and prepare to have good hair days from here on out!

See It! Get the Matrix Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo for Neutralizing Yellow Tones for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not for you? Shop more from Matrix here and explore more haircare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!