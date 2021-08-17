This Smoothing Hair Cream Perfected Duchess Kate’s Hair on Royal Tours

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our hair has a mind of its own. We’ve been training it to do what we want for years and years, but it still loves to go off and do its own thing. We shampoo, we condition, we comb, we blow-dry, we spray…and yet a 1% rise in humidity can wreak havoc — and a gust of wind? Forget about it.

Sometimes we just give up and throw our hair back into a ponytail or bun, but even then the flyaways persist. What kind of magical product do we need to actually get our locks not only under control, but looking shiny, healthy and gorgeous? How about one that’s suited for royalty?

Get the Kiehl’s Stylist Series Creme With Silk Groom on sale at Amazon!

Duchess Kate may look like she wakes up the morning looking like a total angel with every hair stand perfectly in place, but the reality is that she’s a human being — one with a professional hair stylist who travels with her. It can sometimes be hard to dig up royal secrets, but luckily for Us, stylist Amanda Cook Tucker revealed all of the products she was bringing with her on Kate’s royal tour of Norway and Sweden a few years ago!

The photo she posted revealed many brushes and combs — more than you’d think — multiple curling irons and hair dryers, multiple power strips for plugging those hot tools in and some trusty styling products, including this Kiehl’s cream!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Make Me Royal (@makemeroyal)

This styling cream is for all hair types. It’s non-greasy and claims to condition, smooth, moisturize and add some major shine. It may protect hair from environmental damage as well! We can thank its key ingredients for these potential benefits: hydrolyzed soy protein, hydrolyzed wheat protein and nurturing, softening jojoba oil.

To use this cream, start off by cleansing and conditioning the hair, letting it dry just enough so it’s damp. Squeeze out a small amount of product and rub it between your palms. Then gently work your hands through your hair, letting the product absorb into your locks. All set — just let your hair finish up drying and you’re golden!

Now next time you see a photo of Duchess Kate looking like a human doll with not one strand of hair out of place, you’ll know that this cream may be behind the ‘do. Give it a try for yourself, and make sure to take advantage of the markdown on Amazon and save a few bucks!

